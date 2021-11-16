The United Arab Emirates is doing its trick to “attract world talents”: ok to courts and civil marriages. But parties and trade unions remain illegal

Non-Muslim residents of Abu Dhabi, one of the seven United Arab Emirates, very soon they will be able to marry, divorce and manage independently – and outside the Islamic courts – the inheritance and custody of their offspring, according to rules of civil law regulated by special courts, separate from the Islamic ones, where cases will be discussed in English as well as Arabic. These are the important innovations announced in a new royal decree – the content of which was released by the agency Wam – issued last Sunday in the rich emirate of the Persian Gulf, one of those that is traveling the fastest to one visible modernization, under a broader “lifting” operation especially for the use and consumption of foreigners and Westerners, whose attendance in Abu Dhabi is essential for the latter’s maintenance of the role of world trading hub.

This can be understood in particular from the passage that states that “the objective of the decree is that of improve the emirate’s position and global competitiveness, to make it one of the most attractive destinations for talent in the world ”. About 89% of the population is made up of foreigners, often non-Muslims, and to date most laws on personal status are based on Shari’a and on a number of Islamic principles. The new laws follow those on long-term residence visas for foreigners, who since last January can also access the path to obtain the citizenship, until now almost impossible to receive.

According to the new decree of the emir Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan, which is also at the head of the federation that groups the seven emirates, the new rules – about twenty – will allow resident foreign parents to Dubai from share custody of the children – normally, in Islamic law, this goes to the father – and also introduces the concept of civil marriage, as well as establishing the possibility of writing wills in which one’s inheritance is assigned to anyone, inside and outside one’s family unit. As the newspaper reports The National, citing the Abu Dhabi Department of Justice, the law, which would be in line with international standards, aims to “establish an advanced mechanism for determining the personal status of non-Muslims and related disputes”.

Already last year the UAE had introduced a number of legal changes at the federal level, including the decriminalization of premarital sexual relations he was born in alcohol consumption, prohibited by orthodoxy, in addition to the removal of any “leniency” mechanism and any mitigating circumstances in cases of honor killings, in which the victim’s father or brother often managed to avoid prison. Until September 2020, a person in the Emirates needed a license to buy a bottle of liquor, to transport it and to keep it at home. Soon, again according to the decree, even a Muslim resident will be free to buy alcohol. However, the line between tolerance, the expansion of freedoms and the police state remains quite thin, if it is true that substantial operations, but with an external value like this, are also functional to the strengthening of central power and the need not to question it. In all seven the emirates remain both political parties and trade unions are illegal.