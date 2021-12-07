The United Arab Emirates revolutionize the calendar: the weekend starts from 12 noon on Friday. “This is how work-life balance is better reconciled”

Turning in the United Arab Emirates. The government has decided to revolutionize your calendar, getting started the weekend from 12 noon on Friday and throughout Saturday and Sunday, thus establishing a four and a half day work week. The rules will take effect on January 1, according to the official news agency Wam that gives the news. In addition to Saturday-Sunday, the inhabitants of the Emirates will therefore have an additional half day of rest on Friday afternoon, the day of the great weekly prayer in Muslim countries. The country, which is home to metropolises such as Dubai, is the first nation in the world to introduce a shorter workweek: the decision, explains the local government, has been taken “In an attempt to better reconcile work-life balance as well”.

But not only. The weekend extended to Saturday and Sunday is part of the UAE government’s efforts to increase work-life balance and improve social well-being, while increasing performance to advance the country’s economic competitiveness. In fact, from an economic point of view, the agency writes Wam, the new working week will better align the Emirates with global markets. It will ensure smooth financial, commercial and economic transactions with countries following a Saturday / Sunday weekend, facilitating stronger international trade ties and opportunities for thousands of multinational and emirate-based companies.