The United Kingdom approves the use of the monoclonal antibody Gsk, produced in Parma

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
The UK has approved a new treatment against Covid with a monoclonal antibody, known as Xevudy (sotrovimab), developed by GSK and Vir Biotechnology and manufactured in the Parma office. The Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it was safe and effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death. In a clinical study, explains the BBC, a single dose of the monoclonal antibody was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 79% in high-risk adults with symptomatic infection.

According to GSK “Preclinical data show that sotrovimab maintains activity against key mutations in Omicron, the new SARS-CoV-2 variant. Preclinical data shows that sotrovimab, authorized in multiple countries around the world, maintains activity against all tested variants of concern, including key Omicron mutations
Data to be confirmed with further in vitro pseudo-virus tests

GlaxoSmithKline plc and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. today announced an update to bioRxiv, a prepress server, with preclinical data demonstrating that sotrovimab, an experimental monoclonal antibody, maintains activity against key mutations of the new Omicron SARS-CoV variant -2 (B.1.1.529), including those found at the binding site of sotrovimab. These data were generated through pseudo-virus tests on specific individual mutations found in Omicron. To date, sotrovimab has been shown to be active against all tested variants of concern and concern defined by the World Health Organization (WHO). The companies are now completing in vitro pseudo-virus testing to confirm sotrovimab’s neutralizing activity against Omicron’s combination of all mutations with plans to provide an update by the end of 2021.

