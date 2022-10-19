The United Kingdom eliminates the tourist visa requirement for Colombians and Peruvians. What you should know before traveling

File photo. As of November 9, 2022, Colombian and Peruvian travelers will not need a tourist visa and will be able to stay in the UK for up to six months. (Credit: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

(CNN Spanish) — The UK government announced Tuesday that it has lifted the visa requirement for citizens of Colombia and Peru who wish to visit the country for short stays. The visa exemption also applies to citizens of Guyana.

The embassies of the United Kingdom in Colombia and Peru announced this Wednesday that, as of November 9 of this year, citizens of these two countries will be able to travel to that country carrying only their passport and without the need to apply for a short-stay visa. taking an important step towards a broader opening in the bilateral relations of the countries.

The governments of Colombia and Peru celebrated the announcement of the elimination of the tourist visa to Great Britain.

Here’s what you should know about this ad.

The United Kingdom says goodbye to tourist visas for Colombians and Peruvians

On October 18, the UK embassies in Bogotá and Lima announced that citizens of Colombia and Peru will no longer need visas for tourist trips or short stays, after a “procedure before the British parliament… after an extensive process and rigorous evaluation by different institutions of the British government,” the embassy in Colombia said in a statement.

The measure will come into force from November 9, 2022 at 00:00. From that moment, travelers from those two countries will be able to enter the United Kingdom for a period of up to six months carrying only the passport of Colombia or Peru.

“Upon arrival in the UK, you will only need to present a valid passport for the duration of your stay,” the embassy in Peru said.

To travel it is not necessary to present biometric data, nor to deliver the passport in any visa center.

Where can I go without a visa?

The measure applies to visiting any of the four countries of the United Kingdom: England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Do I need a visa if I am a resident of Colombia or Peru?

Visa restrictions depend on nationality, not place of residence or where the visa is applied from, the UK government says.

To check if you need a visa before traveling as a visitor, you can go to www.gov.uk/check-uk-visa.

What activities can you do without a visa?

Visitors who wish to go to the United Kingdom for a minimum period of six months will be able to carry out activities related to tourism and commerce, “cultural, academic and sports exchange”, as well as short-term courses at universities and academic institutions.

What do the governments of Colombia and Peru say?

The governments of Colombia and Peru welcomed the move, thanking the UK government for its trust and saying it is an opportunity to strengthen ties between the two countries.

“The national government values ​​and greatly appreciates this decision, which puts Colombia on a par with the United Kingdom’s strategic partners, and recognizes it as a sign of confidence in Colombia, its nationals and its institutions,” said the Colombian Foreign Minister, Álvaro Leyva in a statement. “This relaxation in the British visa regime further consolidates and strengthens bilateral relations between both countries, as it will significantly boost tourism, trade, culture, among many other components of the intense and rich bilateral agenda.”

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru, César Landa, said that this measure opens up an opportunity to receive mutual benefits with the United Kingdom such as “economic, academic, cultural, scientific, and tourist ties.”

“Today also opens the opportunity to increase the number of academic exchanges, carry out joint research and study short-term courses. Peruvian students and professionals will be able to plan their participation in conferences, seminars and other events organized by Oxford, Cambridge, St. Andrews , Durham and over 160 British universities,” Landa said in a statement.

What you CAN do as a standard visitor

Travelers going to the UK without a short-stay visa, also called a “standard traveller,” can visit the country for the following reasons, according to the UK government:

For tourism or to visit friends or family

To volunteer for up to 30 days with a registered charity

To make transit in the United Kingdom to go to another country

To attend business meetings

To carry out business activities such as attending a meeting or job interview

To participate in a school exchange program

To do a recreational course of up to 30 days, “for example a dance course,” says the Government.

To study, practice or take an exam. All this must be short-lived.

for medical reasons

What you can NOT do as a standard visitor

Do paid or unpaid work for a UK company

self-employment

Claim benefits with public funds

Living in the UK for long periods of time through frequent or successive visits

Get married or register a civil union. To do this you must apply for a Marital Visitor visa

For what reasons should you apply for a visa?

While travelers who want to go to the UK for short stays no longer need a visa, those seeking to migrate permanently to the UK or do long-term study such as undergraduate or master’s degrees, which will require a stay of more than six months, still do.

“This change does not affect people who wish to travel for work, long-term study or settle permanently in the UK,” says the UK government.

For this they will still need a visa and meet some specific requirements as well as pay an application.

You can check the requirements here.

What to do if you have already paid for a short stay visa?

Travelers from Colombia and Peru who had scheduled a visit to the United Kingdom and had paid for their short-stay visa to visit this country before October 18, will be able to request a refund only if they have not submitted their biometric data.

But if you have already submitted your biometric information at a Visa Application Center (VAC), you will not be eligible for a refund.