The United Kingdom towards the “circuit breaker” for infections: “But maybe it’s too late to stop Omicron”

“It may be too late to respond to the Omicron variant, as cases identified in the UK are already widespread. As a government, we will do whatever needs to be done and in these hours we are monitoring the data and discussing it with our scientists and our best consultants, almost every hour. ‘ These are the statements of the Minister of Health of the United Kingdom, Sajid Javid, when asked whether immediately after Christmas (perhaps already from Boxing Day, ed) new restrictions will be introduced in the country to contain Coronavirus infections, which for days have not dropped below 90 thousand new cases per day.

The minister against the No vax

“It is time to be extremely cautious because we know that the virus spreads rapidly – continued Javid -. There are no guarantees in this pandemic, and at this point we must take into consideration every possible measure “to curb infections, hospitalizations and deaths. And the British Minister of Health has severely attacked the 10 percent of the British population (around 5 million people, ed) who has not yet received a single dose of Sars-CoV-2 vaccine yet. “The behavior of the No-vax – declared Javid – is harmful to society, and these people must be aware of the damage they are causing: they occupy beds in hospitals that could be used for those with a heart problem or for those who are waiting. of an intervention “. And the British Minister of Health then added: “Instead of protecting themselves and their community they have decided not to get vaccinated, impacting in an extremely damaging way on the whole of society”.

A two-week lockdown

Professor Mark Walport, member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), replied with a clear and telegraphic “Yes” to the reporter’s question Bbc which questioned him on whether or not to introduce new restrictions. Sir Walport stated that “the infections are increasing rapidly and that a temporal space must therefore be created so that vaccines and boosters administered can have an effect.” And the member of the Sage specified that “it is necessary to act now to contain the rate of hospital admissions, reduce the pressure on the workforce – and obviously many people are sick at the moment – and, above all, give people the opportunity to get vaccinated and give those vaccinations time to take effect ». In short, the request from the experts of “Circuit breaker“, That is of a lockdown lasting at least two weeks, so as to be able on the one hand to reduce the chances of contagion and, on the other hand, to give people the time necessary to get vaccinated to develop the antibodies necessary to defend themselves from the virus and not to develop the disease serious.

