The United Kingdom will remove the isolation of the infected

The UK is preparing to take another step towards returning to normal. Citizens of the country will soon no longer be legally obliged to isolate themselves when they catch Covid-19. The move is part of the plan Boris Johnson’s government is drawing up to mark the transition from pandemic to endemic in the way the disease is treated.

According to the Telegraph, a conservative newspaper close to the premier and always well informed on internal issues in the Tory world, London wants to definitively repeal the emergency laws that have governed the way people have had to live in the last two years. Only a guide should remain in force with suggestions on how to behave in certain situations, but without providing for fines or legal punishments for those who do not respect them. According to the newspaper, the details of the plan will be worked out in the coming weeks, with an announcement already in the spring, even if the final decision has not yet been made. “Several legal requirements have been established during the pandemic,” but “as we enter a phase where things will be more manageable, such legal restrictions may no longer be necessary, and we will try to remove them as soon as possible,” explained a source. high level to the newspaper, guaranteeing that “the premier is obviously determined to return to normalcy as soon as possible”.

Just starting today, the new protocols come into force which establish that the period of isolation for those with Covid can be reduced to just five days, if you no longer have a fever and you get a negative result on an antigen test on day five. and on day six. The decision was made to “support essential public services and keep supply chains running during the winter”, given that the high number of cases and therefore of people in isolation is putting several sectors of public services in difficulty. of the economy.

However, the number of cases is decreasing and the new peak should have been exceeded. Yesterday another 70,924 infections and 88 deaths were recorded, a decrease of 9.2% compared to 97 deaths recorded on the same day the previous week. The country is betting everything on the vaccination campaign, with 63% of the population over 12 having already received the third dose. For the return the rules remained in force to stop the spread of the infection are very few: masks in public places indoors, teleworking recommended for those who can and Green pass in major events. But even these could be eliminated soon as it is expected that the obligation to take a test will be eliminated for those who return to the country after returning from a trip.