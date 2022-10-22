The United States accused seven Chinese citizens of intimidating and persecuting an expatriate to force him to China

The prosecutor for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, announced the indictments against the seven Chinese citizens (REUTERS / Emily Elconin)

Seven Chinese citizens were accused in the United States of participating in an alleged campaign to force a compatriot with an American residence to return to China, in the framework of an operation of “international extralegal repatriation” led by Beijing.

The Justice Department said Thursday that the defendants were involved in Beijing’s so-called Operation Fox Hunt, which US authorities say involves extrajudicial “repatriation squads” to force expatriates to return to China.

Beijing has defended the operation as part of an anti-corruption campaign that seeks that suspected Chinese fugitives around the world face charges in China.

But according to the US authorities, in many cases it is opponents of the Chinese government.

The seven people charged Thursday allegedly surveilled and harassed to the family of an “elite” Chinese citizen abroad who they named John Doe-1, in order to force him to return.

“The defendants engaged in unilateral and uncoordinated law enforcement action on US soil on behalf of the government of the People’s Republic of China, in an effort to cause the forcible repatriation of a US resident to China,” prosecutor Breon Peace said in announcing the arrests.

“The United States will vigorously counter such outrageous violations of national sovereignty and prosecute individuals who act as illegal agents of foreign states”, he assured in a statement.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Friday condemned the accusation, saying Beijing was involved in “fighting crimes, repatriating fugitives and recovering illegal profits” and this is supported by the international community.

“By making these accusations, the United States is denying basic facts and discrediting the efforts of law enforcement in china”, stressed Wang. “We strongly oppose it,” he said.

Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (REUTERS / Tingshu Wang)

Two of the defendants, Quanzhong An, 55, and his daughter Guangyang An, 34, were arrested on Thursday, while the other five remain at large.

The Justice Department detailed that Quanzhong An, whom it described as a businessman from New York, was Beijing’s key link in the United States. He pointed out that this man admitted acting as an agent of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Chinese government and added that met several times with the son of the John Doe-1 to convey “repeated threats” on behalf of the Chinese authorities.

“The victims in this case sought to flee an authoritarian government, leaving their lives and family behind, for a better life here. That same government sent agents to the United States to harass them, threaten them and forcibly return them to the People’s Republic of China,” said the FBI official who participated in the investigation, Michael Driscoll, quoted in the statement.

The Spain-based human rights group Safeguard Defenders Foundation, in a report in January, cited official figures to estimate that almost 10,000 Chinese citizens had been forcibly repatriated since 2014. Through two programs, Operation Fox Hunt and Operation Sky Net, those people were pressured to return to China against their will through kidnapping, harassment and intimidation, according to the report.

(With information from AFP)

