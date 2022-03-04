The United States adds 678,000 jobs in February and exceeds expectations

US jobs report beats negative expectations 2:10

(CNN) –– The US economy added 678,000 jobs in February, beating economists’ expectations. In addition, the unemployment rate fell to 3.8%, a new pandemic-era low, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

A month of good growth for US jobs

With this number, February was the best month for job growth since July. The country is 2.1 million jobs short before reaching the level of February 2020 and recovering all the jobs that were lost in the pandemic.

Once again, the consensus prediction for this report – which pointed to 400,000 jobs – missed the mark. Erratic changes in the job market from month to month have made forecasters’ jobs that much more difficult during the pandemic.

The leisure and hospitality sector, the most affected by the layoffs related to covid-19, once again added the largest number of jobs, with 179,000. 1.5 million jobs are still needed in this sector to reach its pre-pandemic level. Most of these jobs were created in restaurants and bars, as Americans continue to venture out more to socialize after the omicron surge.

Professional services, health care and construction also posted strong job gains.

wages and inflation

Wages held steady in February after a period of sharp increases as employers try to compete for talent and to retain existing staff amid labor shortages.

The median hourly wage stood at $31.58 last month. In other words, only one cent more than in January and what breaks the trend of recent months.

That’s good news for people who were worried that rising wages would further fuel already high inflation. Including perhaps the Federal Reserve.

The strong report this Friday means the Fed’s anticipated interest rate hike later this month remains rock solid.

The central bank, tasked with achieving maximum employment and price stability, has grappled with rapidly rising inflation during the pandemic. On Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers during his semi-annual testimony to Congress that it would be appropriate to raise interest rates at the monetary policy meeting later this month.

The forecast failed again

Experts had anticipated solid job growth in February, after that month the US saw a light at the end of the tunnel of the wave unleashed by omicron. Infections fell rapidly, and several cities announced changes to their pandemic restrictions. So economists surveyed by Refinitiv pointed to a forecast of 400,000 jobs in February.

At the beginning of 2022, projections about employment were widely wrong. The labor market performed much better than expected in January. Although some economists anticipated a negative jobs figure for that month, the United States ended up adding 467,000 jobs and far exceeded the established consensus of 150,000.

Why so much difference between the January report and the predictions? The consequences of the omicron variant were not as serious as expected. And historical seasonal patterns did not have the expected effect, as companies continued to struggle with labor shortages.

“The pre-Covid-19 seasonal patterns no longer seem to be holding,” Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, said after the January report.

Other data that is not as encouraging as that of jobs in the United States

There are some labor market indicators that don’t look so encouraging. For example, the labor force participation rate has not recovered as quickly.

Many workers have not returned to their jobs for various reasons, including health and child care concerns. Although the omicron variant didn’t rock the economy as much as feared earlier in the year, it may have kept people on the sidelines, said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP. So that’s a space the experts will be watching.

Another area is wages, which have risen as companies try to attract and retain staff amid high inflation and ongoing labor shortages. Yet for American workers, wages haven’t risen enough to keep up with the rapid pace of inflation.

“The other wild card is the Ukraine-Russia conflict,” said PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher. Although there will be few consequences in the labor market, there are big risks for the economy, he said. “These include a recession in Europe, even higher inflation due to rising energy prices, and the growing likelihood that the Federal Reserve will be forced to raise interest rates so aggressively to fight inflation that the recovery stops,” he explained.