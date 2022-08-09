The United States agrees to send warships through the Taiwan Strait in confrontation with China

Following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, which deliberately sparked the region’s biggest crisis in a quarter-century, the US has announced plans for its next provocation: sending planes and ships of war across the Taiwan Strait.

The United States will conduct “air and sea transits across the Taiwan Strait in the coming weeks,” White House spokesman John Kirby said.

The USS Ronald Reagan leads the Ronald Reagan Strike Group during a photo exercise for Valiant Shield 2018 (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Erwin Miciano)

In June, the magazine fortune reported that Beijing has told US officials that China views the Taiwan Strait as its territorial waters, leading to the possibility that Chinese military forces will try to block the transit of a US warship, which could lead to a military confrontation.

Kirby announced that the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier strike group, which is operating in waters off Taiwan, will extend its deployment to the area.

The US announcement came amid a military standoff over Taiwan. After Pelosi’s visit, China conducted live-fire exercises in the waters on all sides of Taiwan, forcing flights to be canceled and ships to be diverted.

China has deployed more than 100 aircraft and more than 10 warships in its largest military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. China fired at least 11 ballistic missiles, some that flew directly over mainland Taiwan, and deployed drones that flew over Taiwan’s Kinmen Islands.

More than 900 flights involving 18 international air routes have been rescheduled and 66 flights have been cancelled.

TheGlobalTimes reported that the military exercises “included advanced weapons, including long-range rocket artillery, anti-ship ballistic missiles, stealth fighter aircraft, and an aircraft carrier group with a nuclear-powered submarine, as well as realistic tactics that simulated a true reunification operation by the force”.

For the first time, the Chinese drills included a ‘carrier group deterrent exercise,’ the Global Timesand ‘at least one nuclear-powered submarine has been deployed’.

Both of China’s aircraft carriers were reportedly sailing for Taiwan, with one or both participating in the drills.

Critically, China also fired missiles into Japan’s territorial waters, in what was interpreted as a message about its ability to attack US bases in Japan. TheGlobalTimes wrote: “The exercise zones set up in the northeast, east, and south of the island of Taiwan are designated not only to blockade Taiwan and attack targets on the island, but also to prevent outside forces such as the US from intervening from their bases in Japan and Guam across the Philippine Sea.”

Japan, whose population overwhelmingly opposes militarism after Japan’s crimes in World War II and the mass murder of the populations of the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States, is being drawn into the war campaign led by United States against China. This year, officials have pledged to double Japan’s defense spending, to 2 percent of GDP, and politicians have proposed stationing US nuclear missiles in Japan.

Even as the US made it clear that it would continue its efforts to goad China into military conflict, White House officials claimed, which neither they nor anyone else believed, that Pelosi’s visit was pointless.

Kirby, the White House spokesman, said in a statement Thursday: “I want to reiterate, as I have been saying all week: nothing, nothing, has changed in our One China policy, which is guided by the United Nations Relations Act. Taiwan, the Three US-PRC Joint Communiqués and the Six Assurances. And we say it that way every time because it’s exactly consistent.”

He added: “The provocateur here is Beijing. They didn’t have to react this way to what is a completely normal trip for members of Congress to Taiwan… The Chinese are the ones escalating this.”

Kirby’s claims were refuted in an article published in the Washington Post by Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the United States, noting that: “In the last 18 months alone, the United States has conducted five rounds of arms sales to Taiwan.”

Qin concluded: “Just think: If an American state were to secede from the United States and declare independence, and then another nation provided arms and political support for that state, would the US government, or the American people, allow , that this happen?

Amid the ongoing military standoff, the US Senate is moving to formally abolish the One China policy, which is already a dead letter in practice.

The so-called Taiwan Policy Act of 2022, sponsored by Democratic Senator Bob Menendez and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, would designate Taiwan as a “significant non-NATO ally” alongside Japan, giving it diplomatic recognition and ending the policy. of a China.

The bill would provide Taiwan with $4.5 billion in military aid, an order of magnitude more than current spending.

“Our bill is the largest expansion of the military and economic relationship between our two countries in decades,” Graham said, pointedly referring to Taiwan as a country.

Graham added: “If you put this on the floor of the Senate, it would overwhelmingly pass.”

The tireless efforts of the Biden administration to provoke a war with China pose an enormous danger to the people of Taiwan, China, the Asia-Pacific region, and the entire world. In an effort to preserve US military and economic hegemony and suppress domestic political opposition, the US is endangering all of humanity.

(Originally published in English on August 5, 2022)