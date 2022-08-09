Health

The United States agrees to send warships through the Taiwan Strait in confrontation with China

Following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, which deliberately sparked the region’s biggest crisis in a quarter-century, the US has announced plans for its next provocation: sending planes and ships of war across the Taiwan Strait.

The United States will conduct “air and sea transits across the Taiwan Strait in the coming weeks,” White House spokesman John Kirby said.

The USS Ronald Reagan leads the Ronald Reagan Strike Group during a photo exercise for Valiant Shield 2018 (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Erwin Miciano)

In June, the magazine fortune reported that Beijing has told US officials that China views the Taiwan Strait as its territorial waters, leading to the possibility that Chinese military forces will try to block the transit of a US warship, which could lead to a military confrontation.

Kirby announced that the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier strike group, which is operating in waters off Taiwan, will extend its deployment to the area.

The US announcement came amid a military standoff over Taiwan. After Pelosi’s visit, China conducted live-fire exercises in the waters on all sides of Taiwan, forcing flights to be canceled and ships to be diverted.

China has deployed more than 100 aircraft and more than 10 warships in its largest military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. China fired at least 11 ballistic missiles, some that flew directly over mainland Taiwan, and deployed drones that flew over Taiwan’s Kinmen Islands.

More than 900 flights involving 18 international air routes have been rescheduled and 66 flights have been cancelled.

TheGlobalTimes reported that the military exercises “included advanced weapons, including long-range rocket artillery, anti-ship ballistic missiles, stealth fighter aircraft, and an aircraft carrier group with a nuclear-powered submarine, as well as realistic tactics that simulated a true reunification operation by the force”.

