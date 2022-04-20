The United States and Cuba will sit down to talk this Thursday about the migration issue

United States and Cuba They will debate this Thursday on the immigration issue in Washington, through their representatives.

The high migratory flow of residents on the Island towards the US border seems to be the reason for the meeting, the first at a high level, after the arrival of Joe Biden to the presidency.

According to not a few analysts, important agreements are likely to emerge, since the situation has become uncontrollable. And despite the measures that several countries have recently taken to hinder the transit of Cubans through their territories, migration continues.

“The tension between Washington and Havana due to the Cuban government’s repression against the protests, the continuous sanctions of the United States on the island and other issues have made it difficult for the countries to cooperate on challenges such as irregular migration,” said the Reuters agency.

Months ago it was announced that the US Embassy in the Cuban capital would begin processing visas. However, it was only recently confirmed that, on a limited basis, those procedures will start in May.

The absence of legal mechanisms to go and live in the northern nation, together with the serious crisis that the Caribbean country is experiencing, have encouraged irregular migration by land and sea. A spokesman for the State Department assured that “Cubans currently occupy the second largest group that arrives at the southwestern border of the United States.”

Possible agreements between Cuba and the United States

The migratory boom of the moment is a direct cause of the serious economic crisis that Cuba is going through. Especially with regard to the shortage of food and other essential goods, rising inflation and now, in addition, the return of blackouts.

The Cuban delegation in the talks with the Joe Biden government will be chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío. He has not disclosed which US State Department officials will participate.

According to some sources, Washington wants Cuba to accept more deportees among the thousands of Cubans who arrive at the border between the United States and Mexico. For its part, Havana would try to enforce the agreements that guarantee 20,000 annual visas for safe emigration. Likewise, he will insist on the obstacles that exist today on the Family Reunification Program for Cubans, CFRP.

At the moment it is not known what possible agreements could emerge from the negotiations this Thursday. But, whatever these were, they will have an impact on the thousands of Cubans who hope to reach the United States legally or illegally.