The United States announces a new package of sanctions against Russian entities

(CNN) — The United States announced on Wednesday a new round of sanctions on Russia in response to its war in Ukraine. This time, the sanctions target a key merchant bank and “a global network of more than 40 individuals and entities led by Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev.”

The US Treasury Department announced in a press release that it was also targeting “companies operating in Russia’s cryptocurrency mining industry, reportedly the third largest in the world,” noting that it was the first time that ” designates a virtual cryptocurrency mining company”.

In addition, the State Department will impose a series of visa restrictions in response to the war in Russia and for “undermining democracy in Belarus.”

Wednesday’s actions are the latest by the Biden administration to punish the Kremlin and its enablers for invading Ukraine in late February. The war has claimed hundreds of military and civilian lives, and US and European officials say it could last for months. Experts who have spoken to CNN say the sanctions are unlikely to immediately deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from further aggression in Ukraine.

Wednesday’s sanctions

The United States previously sanctioned Malofeyev in December 2014 for financing “separatist activities in eastern Ukraine” and for his close ties to “Aleksandr Borodai, Igor Girkin (alias Igot Strelkov) and the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, who have been sanctioned previously as Specially Designated Nationals,” according to a Treasury statement at the time.

Earlier this month, the US Justice Department filed its first criminal charges against Malofeyev since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, accusing him of attempted sanctions evasion.

Malofeyev was again sanctioned by the United States on Wednesday “for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly,” the Russian government. The Treasury Department also sanctioned members of Malofeyev’s “vast global network of intermediaries and proxies to attempt to evade sanctions and carry out malign influence activities,” including those involved in pro-Kremlin propaganda. Among those sanctioned are entities from Russia, Moldova and Singapore, as well as a number of Russian individuals, including Malofeyev’s son.

The Treasury Department also sanctioned the Transkapitalbank (TKB) joint-stock company for being “at the center of sanctions evasion” and its subsidiary, as well as companies in the Russian cryptocurrency mining sector.

“The United States is committed to ensuring that no asset, no matter how complex, becomes a mechanism for the Putin regime to offset the impact of sanctions,” the statement released on Wednesday said.

In a separate statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the State Department will impose visa restrictions on 635 Russian individuals, including members of the Russian Duma and “ten so-called ‘authorities’ of the so-called People’s Republic of Donetsk and the Luhansk People’s Republic”.

It is also imposing visa restrictions on Russian officials Khusein Merlovich Khutaev, Nurid Denilbekovich Salamov, and Dzhabrail Alkhazurovich Akhmatov, “for their involvement in a serious human rights violation perpetrated against human rights defender Oyub Titiev.”

In addition, the State Department is targeting “17 individuals responsible for undermining democracy in Belarus” with visa restrictions, Blinken said.

“We will use all tools to promote accountability for human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law in Ukraine,” Blinken said.

Rachel Rizzo, a member of the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, said Wednesday that these sanctions “are really significant,” noting that the United States keeps “adding different Russian oligarchs, different Russian banks that maybe weren’t in the first rounds of sanctions.”

“They will continue to cripple Russia’s economy even though Putin continues to paint a rosy picture of their situation,” he said. “There is no question that you should see a significant contraction in the next year.”

What’s next now?

Rizzo told CNN that the United States could recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, a process that is underway at the State Department. US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in an interview with SABC News on Wednesday that actions against Russia “will certainly increase, if the sponsoring state designation is admitted.” [del terrorismo]”.

There is also the possibility of a complete ban on Russian energy. Inaction in this area is a major hurdle, as Russia’s revenue from its global oil and gas sales keeps its economy afloat and allows the Kremlin to finance the war in Ukraine, some sanctions experts argue.

The Biden administration has banned US imports of Russian energy, but has not imposed sanctions on countries that still import Russian energy or acted to prevent Russian energy revenues from being funneled into the Ukraine war.

“Russia’s oil and gas sales have not been greatly hampered by sanctions, so Russia is still making about a billion dollars a day selling energy around the world,” said Edward Fishman, another senior member of the Atlantic Council.

“It continues to generate significant new revenue every day, which gives Russia quite significant financial solvency. They can continue to finance the war and they can continue to finance government budgets.”

The United States has recently applied strict energy sanctions on one country: Iran. Experts say using oil sanctions on Iran as a model could be effective because it would not suddenly shock the world economy, particularly European countries currently dependent on Russian oil.

“If you use the sanctions on Iran as a model, the US policy of trying to reduce Iran’s oil exports over time, it didn’t go from 100% to 0%. It was done gradually. So it’s certainly plausible that a similar phase of introduction could be had, probably over a longer period of time, to force the world to reduce [la dependencia de] Russian energy,” said Christopher Miller, an assistant professor of international history at Tufts.

“I don’t think we should treat it as an ‘on and off’ type of thing, because there are intermediate steps along the way that you can go forward that would limit the impact on the oil market, and would make the cost such that the leaders Westerners were willing to take it on.

The Biden administration is working with countries still dependent on Russian energy to develop alternatives, administration officials say. They argue that they are managing this effort in a way that works for European allies, without sanctioning close partners who have been effective in deploying sanctions on Russia.

European countries have pledged to phase out Russian energy. The European Union has proposed a ban on Russian coal by August and Germany plans to phase out oil imports by the end of the year.

But other experts point out that European countries may not change fast enough if they are not pushed.

“Germany’s import ban by the end of the year gives Russia plenty of time to adjust and find other buyers, such as China and India, that are not planning to reduce oil imports from Russia,” Miller said.

Sanctions experts also say there is more room for maneuver when it comes to a few different areas, such as Russian non-financial companies.

In general, there are signs that Russia’s economy is already suffering from sanctions. The president of the Russian central bank warned lawmakers in recent days that the sanctions “will begin to affect more and more the real sectors of the economy” and pointed out that “virtually all products” made in Russia depend on imported components, according to the White House.

However, there is a feeling among experts that Putin will not immediately change his behavior because of the sanctions.

“As the Russian economy shrinks due to these (sanctions), Putin will have fewer resources at his disposal to use to fight the war in Ukraine, and the hope is that that will push him toward a certain behavior later on. However, I don’t think these sanctions will have an immediate effect,” Rizzo said.