The United States approves the export of electric motorcycles to Cuba

The United States Department of Commerce reported that from now on its country will be able to export electric motorcycles to Cuba. The process will directly benefit the citizens of the Island who require this vehicle for personal use or private business.

By the way, the Industry and Security Office authorized, through a license, the company Premier Automotive Export, Ltd, to export “motorines” to the Island. Transactions can be directly with private companies based in Cuba.

This is not the first license granted by the aforementioned Office for similar purposes. In fact, it is the fourth related to the export of combustion and electric vehicles. Since the administration of Barack Obama, this “export thaw” began.

This new license was officially issued on September 28, just 10 months after Joe Biden denied a similar request.

Free access to commercial relations

Indeed, with this new approval it is intended to achieve, step by step, of course, a free path for the normalization of trade relations between the two nations. It seeks to promote private work and encourage their investments outside the borders.

“This is a positive step towards the normalization of trade relations in favor of private businessmen and the Cuban people in general.” So commented the president of the United States Economic and Trade Council, John Kavulich.

This good news comes along with several import openings on the island. For example, last August Cuba approved that each traveler can enter the country with two electric motorcycles with up to two seats.

That can be as checked baggage or one of them through a shipment. Likewise, the importation of up to two items such as electric and pedal-assisted bicycles, skateboards or the like is also allowed.