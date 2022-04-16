The United States arrests a Colombian convicted of killing his wife – USA – International

United States authorities arrested Colombian fugitive William Hernando Usma Acosta, sentenced in absentia in his country for the shooting death of his wife and attempted murder of his daughter in 1994, reported the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE, in English).

“The arrest ensures that this dangerous and convicted killer will face justice for his crimes,” Todd Lyons, director of Boston, Massachusetts, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), an ICE agency, said in a statement.

Usma, 61, fled Colombia after the murder of his wife Laura Rose Agudelowhich occurred in Medellín, in northwestern Colombia, and the attempted murder of his daughter.

In November 1995, the Criminal Court of the Seventh District in Medellín sentenced

Usma to 45 years in prison on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

The sentence was later reduced to 28 years and six months due to changes in sentencing guidelines in Colombia.

In the United States, Usma lived in the city of Belmont (Massachusetts) under the alias of Carlos Alberto Rendón, ICE added. “The homicide was the result of a domestic violence incident in which Usma shot and killed his wife, and then shot his daughter when she tried to intervene,” the report said.

“Usma fled Colombia after the incident and has been the subject of an Interpol Red Notice,” it added.

Authorities received information in June 2020 that Usma resided in the Boston metropolitan area and once his whereabouts were located he was arrested without incident near his residence. Agents from ERO and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) participated in the arrest.

