The United States arrives in Mexico for a match at the Azteca, they refuse to sign a shirt for fans

The team from the United States arrived in Mexico a day earlier, via charter, and with a security operation made up of eight elements from the Secretariat of Citizen Security

The Selected of United States they arrived at Mexico for the game against Mexican teamwhich is part of the tie for Qatar 2022. Upon arrival at the CDMX hotel, they refused to sign autographs for two fans who had been waiting for them early.

The fans who waited for the arrival of the United States National Team tried to get autograph Gio Reynathe Borussia Dortmundand Christian Pulisicthe Chelseabut security personnel from the American team separated them, in addition to the fact that the players did not pay attention to the requests of their followers.

The team led by Gregg Berhalter arrived in Mexico a day earlier, via charter, and with a security operation made up of eight elements from the Secretariat of Citizen Security, who were guarding the two trucks from the Benito Juárez Airport to a hotel on Paseo Avenue of the Reformation.

The players were immediately admitted to the hotel, to avoid contact with the press or fans, because in the afternoon they will go to reconnoitre on the field of the Aztec stadium.

Christian Pulisic, a Chelsea player, will be in the United States against Mexico. ESPN

The day before, a delegation sent by the United States National Team arrived in Mexico to coordinate the security of the team of Gregg Berhalter and avoid any unforeseen event prior to the match against Tricolor.

Among the Selected United States they find each other Ricardo Pepi and Paul Arriolawho have Mexican roots and could have represented Mexicoinstead of the Stars and Stripes team.

Mexico and the United States they have the same units in the octagonal Concacaf and they need to win on Thursday night, in the Aztec stadiumto avoid approaching the repechage zone.

The United States looks for its fourth consecutive victory against Mexico, after defeating it in two finals of the Concacaf and in the elimination game that was played in the territory of the Stars and Stripes team.

The attitude of the elements of the Stars and Stripes changed completely inside the concentration hotel, as they were kind to some guests and children who approached them to take a photo.

Pulisic and Antonee Robinson spent a few minutes in the central garden of the hotel and were approached by some children, who they attended to without problems and with a smile.