The United States asks its citizens to reconsider trips to Peru for “criminality and terrorism”

The United States recommended this Wednesday to its citizens to rethink trips to Peru considering that the risk of suffering crimes or acts of terrorism has increased in some areas of the country.

In a statement, the Department of State The US announced that it has raised Peru’s travel alert to level 3 – out of a maximum of four levels -, which implies “avoiding travel due to serious security risks.”

Also, USA expressly asked not to travel to the department of Loreto, on the border with Colombia and Ecuadornor to the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro rivers due to the presence of terrorism.

He stated that the presence of drug traffickers and the impoverished infrastructure of the department of loretto they “limit the ability” of Peruvian authorities to enforce the law.

He also noted that remnants of the terrorist group remain in the valleys of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro rivers. luminous pathwhich attack “Peruvian government facilities and personnel.”

The State Department maintained that crimes such as theft, vehicle theft, robbery and assault “are common in Peru and can occur during the day despite the presence of witnesses.” He also stated that organized crime commits “blockades” on the highways on the outskirts of Lima to steal.

This North American entity warned of cases of Americans who have been victims of rape and health problems when participating in ayahuasca ceremonies, an indigenous drink that generates hallucinogenic effects.

The United States also does not recommend traveling to Ecuador

In the past week, USA It also raised the travel alert to Ecuador to level 3 due to “riots and criminality” related to indigenous protests against the government. These demonstrations have been going on for two weeks.

They have remembered that there are groups of the organized crime and the gangs that operate in Guayaquilwhere violent crimes have been carried out in the region south of Portete de Taequí Avenue, with murders, armed robberies and assaults.

In this sense, the State Department pointed out that “it has a limited capacity” to assist US citizens in these areas without the permission of the Embassy Security Office.

The institution told its population that the ongoing demonstrations in the country “may cause the closure of local roads and main highways, often without prior notice or estimated reopening times.”

(With information from Agencia EFE)