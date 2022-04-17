The United States beats El Salvador and wins the Beach Soccer Cup

The El Salvador women’s team said goodbye to the Beach Soccer Cup 2022 with a loss to his peer of USA 1-3, a team that would end up lifting the cup.

The Americans were the ones to score the first goal of the match, and it was very early in the game. In just 15 seconds of starting the game, Alexandra Hall sent a lob shot over goalkeeper Yahaira Maravilla.

The Salvadorans responded with a hunger for goals, and Fatima Perez he sent a ball just off the crossbar in the seventh minute. A minute later the captain Maria Gonzales fired a direct free kick into the gloves of Christine Yount.

The United States was not far behind and began to press to secure the cup, recovering balls.

In the second period, El Salvador started with more momentum. In just two minutes, Fátima Vásquez fired a free kick that crashed into the right post.

Captain Gonzales attempted a bicycle kick from midfield and barely went over the visitors’ goal.

The Americans were looking for another goal and Lauren Leslie, in the sixth minute, executed a direct free kick that Maravilla saved, avoiding the second.

Two minutes later, Marta Velasco sent a long-distance ball directly to the post, in the corner of the goal.

El Salvador tried but nothing came out clear. Irma Cordero also tried from long distance, and she couldn’t score either.

With just over four minutes remaining in the period, Fátima Vásquez scored the first for the locals, with a direct free kick.

The spirits increased and El Salvador tried harder to turn the score around. Captain Gonzales attempted a shot from midfield that just barely went wide.

The Americans put up a fight, going to each ball as if they were losing, however they did not have accuracy in attack, but they did have solidity in defense.

The last period would be crucial to define the champion, and both teams were aware of what was at stake.

Maravilla made a decisive cut three minutes into the third period, avoiding a clear shot by Ashkey Triplett.

But Kilee Quigley scored the second for the Americans a minute later, with a powerful long shot.

And the third of the visitors fell thanks to a header by Lauren Leslie in the seventh minute of this period, impossible for Maravilla to stop.

The national team did not find the opportunity to discount, the Americans imposed their game and did not give any space, clinging to their advantage, caressing the cup.

The game concluded and the Americans celebrated, they were the champions of the 2022 Beach Soccer Cup.