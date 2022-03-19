The United States calls on its European navy to confront Mexico

AFP

United States announced this Thursday its list of 27 summoned for the last matches of the Concacaf qualifiers for the Qatar-2022 World Cup this month against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica.

The great novelty of the call is the return of Gio Reynatip of Borussia Dortmund 19 years old, absent from the national team since he was injured last September.

The pupils of Gregg Berhalter will be concentrated from this weekend on houston (Texas) to prepare for the decisive clash on March 24 in Mexico City.

Afterwards, the North American squad will receive Panama on Orlando (Florida) on March 27, before a final qualifying match on March 30 against Costa Rica on Saint Joseph.

United States ranks second in the leaderboard Concacaf and is eager to seal the World Cup ticket after his failure in the previous qualifiers to Russia-2018.

The top three finishers in this eight team final round will automatically go to qatarwhile the fourth placed player will play an intercontinental playoff.

Canada leads the table with 25 points. With 21 units they follow United States and Mexico and with 17 units is Panama.

“We are excited about the opportunity to achieve our goal of qualifying for the world“, said Berhalter it’s a statement. “We have a group that is prepared to compete and face the challenges that come our way.”

