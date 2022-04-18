The United States confirms that Ukrainian missiles sank the Moskva | The World | D.W.

The Russian cruiser “Moskva” was hit by two Ukrainian missiles before sinking in the Black Sea, a US Defense Department official said Friday (04/15/2022), calling it a “big blow” for Russia.

“We estimate that they hit it with two Neptunes,” the Pentagon official, who requested anonymity, told reporters, thus denying Moscow’s version that its flagship missile launcher suffered “serious damage” from a fire and then sank.

The US official has not confirmed, however, the version that the Ukrainian Army distracted the defense of the “Moskva” with a drone on one side of the ship while the Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles hit it from the other side.

USA: “We believe there were victims”

“We think there were casualties, but it’s hard to assess how many,” he said, adding that the United States is aware that survivors were rescued by other Russian ships in the area.

The Moskva, flagship of the Russian navy, seen near the Syrian port of Tartus. (Archive (17.12.2015)

Russia, which has not officially acknowledged that the flagship of its Black Sea fleet sank as a result of a Ukrainian missile attack, announced that the crew had been evacuated.

“It’s a big blow, symbolically,” the official added. But, above all, the loss of the “Moskva”, one of the three Slava-class cruisers that Russia has, “creates a vacuum in military capabilities” in southern Ukraine, where President Vladimir Putin has decided to focus from now on its operations and next offensive.

Russia cannot replace powerful ship

Under the Montreux Convention, “Turkey does not allow warships to enter the Black Sea, and (the Russians) will not be able to replace it with another Slava-class ship,” he explained.

Ankara controls access to the Black Sea through the Treaty of Montreux, signed in 1936, which guarantees free movement in the Bosphorus Strait and the Dardanelles Strait -located between Europe and Asia-, but gives it the right to block warships in that region in case of war, unless the ships have to return to their bases.

The sinking of the “Moskva” could lead the Russian Navy to be more cautious in the war in Ukraine, the Pentagon official estimated.

In kyiv, a Ukrainian military official considered that Russia “will not forgive” Ukraine for the sinking of its flagship and considered that the sinking of the “symbol of Russian imperial ambitions” would trigger an increase in Moscow’s attacks.

jc (afp, ap)