The United States considers 70% of citizens can walk without a mask

United States relaxed this Friday its recommendations on the use of face mask to protect themselves from covid-19, considering that 70% of the population can stop using it, according to the new instructions released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We are in a better position as a country and we have more tools to protect ourselves and the community, such as vaccines, boosters, broader access to testing, the availability of high-quality masks and new treatments”said the director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, at a press conference.

The CDC They have drawn up a map of the country according to its risk areas or areas with the highest incidence. 28% of the population is still in “orange” counties that indicate high levels of the pandemic.

But residents in low- and medium-risk counties no longer need to wear masks in public places, but the agency recommended that those who remain at risk, such as those with compromised immune systems, consult their doctor before removing them.

The CDC they continue to recommend that everyone get the vaccine and booster shots, and get tested for the coronavirus if they feel sick.

On the colored map of the CDCcounties “green” that have low levels of covid-19 house 30% of the country’s inhabitants, and the “yellows” with medium levels include 43% of the country’s residents.

The number of new cases of covid-19 has decreased by more than 45% from a week ago, and the death rate from this disease has dropped by almost 20%, according to the registry kept by the John Hopkins University, on Baltimore, MD.

According to him Health Department, hospitalizations of patients for severe cases of covid-19 they are down by almost 24% in a week.