The United States contributed to the largest cocaine seizure in the history of Mexico City

The office of the United States Department of Homeland Security (Department of Homeland Security) collaborated with precise information with the Mexico City police, which allowed the seizure of 1.6 tons of cocaine in the vicinity of Tepito last Tuesday. The information provided by the US agency consisted of information collected by the information services, but never with men on the ground, intelligence sources from Mexico City confirmed to EL PAÍS.

The information provided contained precise details about the origin of the drug, the landing in Mexico, the route of the trucks and where it was going to be stored. The origin of the information was generated in Colombia thanks to field work and a series of intercepted calls between the leaders of the cartel. According to these sources, US agencies work closely with the Mexican police, providing information generated outside of Mexico in the fight against organized crime.

The cocaine seized on Tuesday marks the largest cocaine seizure in the history of the Mexican capital. It is a shipment of 1,680 kilos of drugs from Colombia and that had Los Angeles as its final destination. “This represents a strong blow to the financial structure of criminal organizations,” said Omar García Harfuch, the secretary of Citizen Security, when announcing the seizure. The operation was resolved without firing a shot and ended with four detainees from Durango.

The cocaine shipment had left South America by sea and arrived in Mexico after being delivered in Puerto Escondido, on the coast of Oaxaca, one of the busiest beach destinations in the south of the country. From there it was taken in trucks to Mexico City. A part of the drug was going to be distributed in Tepito, one of the most well-known neighborhoods of the capital, although the majority was going to be delivered on the west coast of the United States.

Police handle drug packages that were hidden in a truck, in Mexico City, on July 26, 2022. MEXICO CITY SSC (via REUTERS)

The blow “to a cartel with a presence in Sinaloa”, as Harfuch referred to the criminal organization, has left the cartel founded by Joaquín without 400 million pesos, about 20 million dollars. El Chapo Guzmán which could provoke some kind of violent reaction in the capital.

It is not usual for US intelligence to share information on large-scale operations with the Mexico City police, which always chooses the Navy for this, which demonstrates the respect and trust that the capital police commanded by Harfuch has earned. between US authorities. Sources from the United States embassy have not wanted to confirm or deny the collaboration, alleging “that they do not provide information on operations.” The police authorities have not wanted to give more information because the operation is still open and there are more drug trucks located.

The presence of US intelligence agencies has been significantly reduced in Mexico and is much more discreet than in the past when ordering, deciding and managing times and arrests. With the arrival of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to power, this has become more subtle and reduced in number, but the exchange of information continues to flow, as happened recently with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA, for its acronym in English) and the capture of capo Rafael Caro Quintero, whose collaboration was announced in the United States.

An agent from the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City retrieves packets of cocaine from the bottom of the truck. SSC CDMX

The feeling among the police sources consulted is that organized crime should know that Mexico is not alone and the United States is collaborating closely inside and outside the country. Announcing the record seizure, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, assured at a press conference that there is no impunity or complicity in the Mexican capital. In addition, she highlighted the attention that the authorities have to the generators of violence. “There is no impunity, there is no complicity, and there is occupation of the City Government, of the Attorney General’s Office to address not only the issue of confiscations, the orientation of the entire Security Cabinet is to address the generators of violence and now in cases of this type where there is a call or alert, they participate immediately and arrests are made,” he mentioned. “The Secretariat of Citizen Security had, in this case, a coordination with the National Intelligence Center, the Defense, the Navy (…) It is reported, it is alerted that it is arriving in Mexico City and from there it is done. this arrest, this seizure, and the arrests that are associated with it,” Sheinbaum summarized.

