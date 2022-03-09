The United States decides that former President Abdalá Bucaram Ortiz and his family are not eligible to enter that country due to acts of corruption | Policy | News

The United States Government announced that it has designated the former President of the Republic Abdalá Bucaram Ortiz and part of his family as “not eligible to enter” their territory. This was indicated by the spokesman for the State Department of that country, Ned Price, in a statement issued on March 9, 2022. The text was released by the embassy.

Former President Abdalá Bucaram in a file photo. He ruled the country from August 10, 1996 to February 7, 1997.

The statement mentions that this decision was made due to “his participation in significant acts of corruption, including the misappropriation of public funds, the acceptance of bribes and the interference in public processes.” “During his tenure as president of Ecuador, Bucaram engaged in multiple acts of corruption, including accepting bribes and embezzling public funds. Bucaram has not yet been held accountable for his betrayal of public trust, ”adds the text.

After 26 years, do you remember that I am corrupt? Ex-president Abdalá Bucaram rebukes the United States government

The decision reaches the former president, his wife, María Rosa Pulley, and their sons: Jacobo, Abdalá (Dalo) and Michel Bucaram Pulley. His daughter Linda Bucaram Pulley, who lives in Miami, was not affected.

Being declared ineligible to enter the United States means that even if you have a valid visa, you will not be able to do so. And if you don’t have it, you won’t be allowed in.

“This designation reaffirms the commitment of the United States to combat the corruption that undermines the faith of the Ecuadorian people in their democratic institutions. We are with all Ecuadorians in support of democracy and the rule of law and against those who undermine these principles for personal gain,” said the US spokesman.

Sources close to the family pointed out that this decision has been in force for two years, but had not been made public.

Bucaram governed the country from August 10, 1996 to February 7, 1997. He was declared “mentally incompetent” by the National Congress of the time and ousted from the Presidency.

After his departure from power, he went into self-exile in Panama and that same year criminal proceedings were initiated for embezzlement in the School Backpack and Reserved Expenses cases. These prescribed in March 2017, at 20 years, without having been judged. Bucaram returned to the country a few months later.

In 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, three criminal proceedings were initiated against him: for trafficking in cultural property, from which he was dismissed; for organized crime in the purchase of medical supplies, which was initially dismissed but this was revoked; and for arms trafficking, in which the evaluation and preparatory trial hearing has not yet been held. (I)