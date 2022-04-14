The United States establishes that the Government applied criminal law against corruption

Santo Domingo, DR.

Section four of the Human Rights Report prepared by the United States on the Dominican Republic 2021, on government corruption and lack of transparency, indicates that Contrary to previous years, this management correctly applied the law to sanction acts of corruption.

“In a change from previous years noted by independent observers, the government generally enforced the law effectively. The Attorney General’s Office investigated the allegedly corrupt officials.” says the report published by the United States this Tuesday.

They expand that the greatest obstacle to effective investigations to prosecute individuals accused of corruption was traditionally the lack of political will, however during the Government of Luis Abinader A series of cases were initiated against public officials, at the former and current level, citing Operation 13, Operation Medusa, Coral, 5G, among others.

“Nevertheless, government corruption remained a serious problem”says the report.

They explain that in the face of reports of acts of corruption of officials by NGOs and citizens such as the police, immigration and prison officials, “the government resorted to nonjudicial punishments for corruption, such as firing or transferring military, police, judges, and minor officials”.

According to the report, among the significant human rights problems in the Dominican Republic are illegal or arbitrary killings by government security forces; cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by police and other government agents.

In addition to harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; arbitrary arrests; arbitrary interference with privacy; dcriminal defamation of private journalists; serious government corruption; and police violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex people.

The United States indicates that “the government influenced the press through advertising contracts” and that journalists practiced self-censorship, “especially when the coverage could negatively affect the economic or political interests of the owners of the media.”