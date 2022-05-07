The United States expels more than 100 Cubans to Mexico

Between Monday and Tuesday, the United States expelled more than 120 Cuban migrants to Ciudad Juárez, in Mexico. The natives of the Island had been detained for several days in US territory.



The return was made through the Stanton-Lerdo bridge. According to the local media report, US agents accompanied the Cubans to a section of the bridge. From there, they remained on Mexican soil, where they must wait for an appointment before an Immigration Court. In that instance your fate will be defined.

According to several testimonies, the Cubans were not told that they would be returned to Mexico.

Some of them, who still have money, decided to stay in hotels. Meanwhile, others headed to stores on Juarez Avenue and bought norteño-style pants, shirts, boots and hats. The objective, clearly, would be to go unnoticed, and thus avoid extortion from traffickers and corrupt policemen. Some may even try to cross the border again.

Among the expelled Cubans, one referred to having been separated from his wife, who remained in the United States. According to him, they are married by papers in Cuba, however that did not matter and now each one follows a different course.

change of strategy

Immediate deportation is contemplated in the controversial Title 42 approved during the Donald Trump administration. This regulation maintains that migrants represent a risk for the spread of Covid-19 for Americans.

However, after the arrival to the presidency of Joe Biden, it had not been applied to Cubans, but rather to migrants from other countries. Evidently it is a change of strategy in the face of the enormous migratory flow of the Antillean nation. During March alone, more than 32,000 Cubans entered the United States through the southern border.

Under Title 42, irregular migrants are returned to Mexico within hours of crossing the border. It is therefore striking that the expelled Cubans had been detained in US territory for more than 10 days.