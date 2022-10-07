The United States extends the 60-day rule to obtain the Green Card of residence

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service recently announced that it would extend the temporary exemption of the well-known “60-day rule.”Through this rule, a doctor must sign the exam at least two months before the filing of the Form I-485. This implies making the application to register permanent residence or adjustment of status.

Without a doubt, history has shown that this is one of the requirements that immigrants in the United States most fear when applying for a Green Card. It is complex for many to specify the medical examination and vaccination for immigration issues.

With the new changes millions of migrants will benefit immediately. The exemption from the aforementioned rule expired on September 30, now, it has been extended until March 31, 2023.

The objective is to further reduce the delays in the process and the obstacles to completing the immigration medical examination in a timely manner.

What forms does the exemption apply to?

The Citizenship and Immigration Service itself indicated that such exemption applies to all Forms I-693. This has to do directly with the Medical Examination Report and Vaccination Record.

In this case, all Forms associated with requests for immigration benefits that have not been awarded are valued. The date of submission of the application will not be taken into account.

The exemption will greatly help applicants who are still experiencing delays in their processes due to Covid-19.

The medical examination is mandatory for all those who apply for the Green Card or Permanent Residence Card in the United States. It determines whether or not you are admissible under the established public health criteria.

The results of the tests are automatically sent to the Citizenship and Immigration Service and the form remains valid for two years.