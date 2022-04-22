The United States extends the request for proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter the country – NBC Los Angeles

WASHINGTON DC – The US government announced Thursday the extension of its proof of vaccination requirement against COVID-19 for international travelers who want to enter the country through the land border or through ports and are not citizens or residents of the United States.

The mandate applies to those seeking to enter the country, either through the US land borders with Mexico and Canada or through seaports, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in a statement.

DHS said the extension of the measure comes after consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in addition to other federal agencies.

“The Biden and Harris Administration is committed to protecting public health while facilitating trade and travel, which are essential to our economic security,” said DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayorkas explained that, according to the CDC, vaccines remain the most effective way to protect people against severe COVID-19 disease, in addition to reducing the transmissibility of the disease and the chances of new variants emerging.