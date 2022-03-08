The United States forgets Chicharito Hernández and surrenders at the feet of another star born in Mexico

The MLS left aside the scorer of the Mexican National Team to praise another star from the Aztec country

March 07, 2022 4:50 p.m.

One of the biggest stars we can see in Major League Soccer is Javier Chicharito Hernández. However, now the United States is forgetting the Mexican striker to recognize another player born in the country, which is not Carlos Vela either.

Let us remember that Chicharito is the fundamental pillar of the LA Galaxy, a team that is in second position in the Western Conference, thanks to the two wins obtained in the two Matchdays played in the MLS, and is only behind by goal differences.

However, now the league has recognized your teammate and compatriot, Efraín Álvarez, who came on as a substitute in the away game against Charlotte FC. The reason? he was in charge of placing a bomb to configure the final result of the match.

As a result, Álvaerz managed to enter the Team of the Week, being the only Aztec player who managed to enter said team awarded by the MLS.

MLS Team of the Week 2