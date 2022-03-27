The United States government orders the massive release of Cuban migrants

The United States government began to massively release all Cuban migrants detained after their illegal arrival in the country. This was reported to Fox News by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) sector.

In addition to Cubans, the measure would include Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and some Colombians. All of whom were detained when intercepted after illegal entries into the United States.

Those who benefit from humanitarian parole will be able to walk freely on US territory.

“Federal law says that parole must be used on a case-by-case basis for ‘urgent humanitarian purposes’ and ‘significant public benefit.’ Officials typically grant only a handful of parole cases, but the Biden administration has been using it more broadly to release tens of thousands of migrants into the interior as it seeks to deal with a crisis that has seen the arrival number of migrants in more than 150,000 per month for almost a year, “said a source to the television medium.

Everything seems to indicate that the DHS informed Border Patrol (CBP) agents this Sunday that the measure would begin to apply immediately. However, some experts speak of May as the start date.

capacities exceeded

A Border Patrol spokesperson stated that “Although some facilities have reached capacity, CBP continues to safely, efficiently and effectively process individuals found in the Del Rio sector.” The aim is thus to avoid threats to public safety, preventing the entry of migrants with a criminal record.

The arrival of migrants to the United States has been of great proportions since the arrival of Biden to the presidency. For this reason, the government of that country is taking precautions and creating capacities in the face of a possible increase in the number of people crossing the border.

In the case of Cubans, the figures have grown month by month. If in October 5,893 natives of the Island entered the United States, in November there were 6,606 and in December 7,983. Already in January 2022, 9,720 Antilleans arrived through the southern border. While February broke all records, with the arrival of 16,550 Cuban migrants.