The United States had 11.3 million job openings in January

Survey reveals that people want to continue telecommuting 3:00

New York (CNN Business) — America’s labor shortage is far from over: In January, the country had 11.3 million job openings and not enough workers to fill them, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.



This figure beat economists’ expectations but was down from December’s revised figure, which was updated to hit a new record of 11.4 million. The previous maximum number of vacancies was 11.1 million last July.

The Survey of Job Offers and Labor Turnover is just the latest economic report to come under a major overhaul. Analysts and economists have already grown accustomed to significant changes in other employment data, including the government’s monthly employment report throughout the pandemic. This has called into question the methodology of much of the data that economists rely on.

Despite the high number of jobs available, job openings fell across several sectors, as infections of the omicron variant of the coronavirus weighed on some businesses. Hotels, restaurants and bars saw the largest drop in available jobs, followed by the transportation sector, warehouses, utilities and the federal government.

Professional and business services, education, and transportation and warehousing services had the largest number of available positions.

Meanwhile, the number of hirings and firings did not change between December and January: 6.5 million workers were hired and 4.3 million left their jobs at the beginning of the year, according to data on Wednesday.

“The hiring rate continues to be higher than the quitting rate in all major industries. This indicates that when workers quit, they are taking other jobs, likely in the same industry, and not leaving the workforce altogether,” said Elise Gould, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute, in a tweet.

The resignation rate decreased from 3% in December to 2.8%.

Rising wages, as people try to offset rising prices everywhere from supermarkets to gas stations, have been a major motivator for Americans to switch jobs.