The United States has already left the covid pandemic phase, according to Fauci

(CNN) — The United States has emerged from the pandemic phase of covid-19, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH, for its acronym in English). .



“Certainly right now in this country, we’re out of the pandemic phase,” Fauci said on the PBS NewsHour on Tuesday.

“I mean, we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We’re at a low point right now. So if you’re wondering are we out of the pandemic phase at this country, the answer is yes,” he said.

Covid-19 cases in the United States have dropped dramatically in the past two months as the surge caused by the omicron variant recedes.

But daily cases are still twice as high as they were during most of last summer.

New cases are on the rise again in most states, and hospitalizations have also started to rise in the last week.

Fewer people are dying from Covid-19 now than during most of the pandemic, but with more than 400 deaths a day, the past two months of Covid-19 have been deadlier than most recent flu seasons.

Fauci said that while the coronavirus will not be eradicated, the level of the virus in society could be kept very low if people get vaccinated intermittently, possibly every year.

Today, local health officials on the ground across the United States continue to work to get more people fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

Nor does the Covid-19 situation in the United States necessarily reflect what is happening in the rest of the world, Fauci said.

“Pandemic means a widespread infection around the world that spreads rapidly between people,” Fauci said. “So if you look at the global situation, there’s no question that this pandemic is ongoing.”

Being outside of the pandemic is not the language that Lori Tremmel Freeman, CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, has heard in conversations within local health departments, she said Wednesday.

However, there has been a subtle shift on the ground, as local health officials are refocusing on non-Covid-related areas such as maternal health, childhood vaccinations, tuberculosis, HIV and other health issues. public health.

“I think subtle changes are taking place in local health departments to normalize the response to the pandemic so that they can get back to the core business of their public health departments,” Freeman said. “But those words that were used about the end of the pandemic don’t go over well in public health right now.”

— CNN’s Jacqueline Howard and Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.