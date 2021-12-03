World

The United States has reinstated “Remain in Mexico,” Trump’s controversial immigration program from Mexico, following a Supreme Court ruling

US President Joe Biden’s administration announced Thursday that it has reinstated the controversial immigration program called Migrant Protection Protocols, known as “Remain in Mexico,” introduced during Donald Trump’s presidency. The decision was made following a Supreme Court ruling last August.

The program, adopted in 2019, provides that migrants attempting to reach the United States via Mexico are returned to Mexican territory pending the decision of the American authorities on their possible entry and legal stay in the country.

At the beginning of 2021 Biden had suspended him due to complaints about the poor conditions and violence that migrants in Mexican refugee camps were forced to endure: Biden had called the program “inhuman”. But last August, the US Supreme Court said the Biden government’s decision to stop the program had been “arbitrary and unwarranted,” and dismissed a government appeal against an earlier Texas court ruling that had ordered the program to be restored.

The Biden administration still filed a new appeal with a New Orleans Court of Appeals, but pending a new ruling it had to reinstate the program. It will start on Monday in the border towns of San Diego, Laredo, Brownsville and El Paso.

