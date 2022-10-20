The United States intercepted Russian bombers near Alaska

F-16 fighter jets USA intercepted two russian bombers in international airspace near the state of Alaskathe North American Aerospace Defense Command said Tuesday (NORAD).

The Tu-95 bombers were intercepted on Monday after “entering and operating within the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone,” NORAD said in a statement.

The Russian planes “remained in international airspace and did not enter the airspace of the United States or Canada“, specified the American command.

The air defense identification zone (known by the acronym ADIZ) is a perimeter in which air traffic is monitored by the armed forces of one or more countries, beyond their national airspace, to have extra reaction time in the event of a hostile maneuver.

While tensions are high between the United States and Russia over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, NORAD said the bombers were not seen as a threat or provocation.

“NORAD positively tracks and identifies foreign military aircraft entering ADIZ” and “routinely monitors foreign aircraft movements and, as necessary, escorts them from ADIZ,” the statement said.

Russia regularly holds military exercises at this time of year, which include ballistic missile tests, although it was not clear if the presence of the bombers was related to the exercises.

Russian aircraft interceptions in the area, which is close to the country’s eastern border, are relatively frequent.

Putin refused to meet with Biden

Just four days ago, on October 14, the Kremlin boss said that he does not see “the need” to hold a meeting with Joe Biden during the next G20 summit in Indonesia, which he has not yet decided if he will attend, if he will your country will do.

Biden had already said that he will not talk to Russia about Ukraine in the absence of kyiv at the negotiating table.

“We need to ask him (Biden) whether he is ready to hold such negotiations with me or not. I don’t see the need, to be honest, in general,” the Kremlin chief said.

“So far there is no platform for any negotiations,” he stressed, responding to a question about the possibility of a meeting with Biden at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

Putin stressed that the question of his participation in that summit in November is not yet clear, but that Russia will participate in some way.

“The question of my trip there has not yet been definitively resolved. But Russia will certainly participate in this work. In what format, we will think about it,” he noted.

The US president said last Tuesday that he has no intention of meeting Putin at the G20, unless he approached him and offered to talk about the release of imprisoned US basketball player Brittney Greiner.

