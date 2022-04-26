The United States investigated creating a tunnel on the Moon with nuclear bombs – Science – Life

There are those who say that all fictional films are, to some extent, based on reality. Creating a tunnel on the Moon, for example, would seem to be just a story, until official documents from the United States confirmed that investigations have been carried out in this regard.

Due to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed four years ago by the news outlet ‘Vice’, A series of Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) documents are now available to the public that gather quite experimental investigations.

What is the AATIP?

The AATIP is a recently new discovery for ordinary people in the United States. The program was a secret of the United States Department of Defense during the five years that it worked.between 2007 and 2012, and it was not but five years later, in 2017, that its existence was known.

From what is understood of the papers recovered by ‘Vice’, which are a mixture of contracts, investigations and reports, the Program received millions of dollars to run UFO-related projectsplus a few others like invisibility cloaks, traversable wormholes, and those involving nuclear bombs on the moon

According to ‘Vice’, nothing in the documents indicates that it could be found how to create, for example, an invisibility cloak, but rather that these projects focused on “study the military and defense capabilities of a variety of exotic speculative technologies”.

What was the tunnel project on the Moon?

There is no indication that this project has progressed from anything more than an investigation.

One of the projects found in these documents investigated the possibility of drop a nuclear bomb on the moon. This, in the midst of a report on “negative mass propulsion” in which it was expected to find ultralight but resistant metals, similar to steel, that would be located in the lunar core.

To get to this place on the Moon, the researchers looked at the possibility create a tunnel by means of thermonuclear explosives through the crust.

Nothing in the documents indicates that this was even close to happening, like many of the other projects that were presented.

What were the other projects?

The invisibility cloak -reminiscent of Harry Potter’s magical cloak- is a device that even in the documents itself was presented as impractical. This is because for it to work, according to the researchers’ records, “require materials in which the speed of light approaches infinity”.

However, they present other possible options that, although they are not the same as invisibility, if provide a type of camouflage for many of the sensors currently used to track or detect movement in different spaces, such as control towers.

According to the report, there is no clarity on whether invisibility can become a reality. “Most likely, it will depend more on new theoretical research than on advances in new materials.”, comment the scientists in the investigations.

In addition to all these new creations, the documents also discuss the possible side effects of alien encounters, including even “unexplained pregnancy.”

These documents raise the question within several American media of how much money can be directed to this type of research and if there really is much more information about what exists outside planet Earth than is believed possible.

