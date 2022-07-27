The United States is close to delivering the 20,000 annual visas for Cuban immigrants

For the first time since 2017, the United States could fulfill the agreement with the Cuban government to deliver 20,000 visas to immigrants in one year. This is an important objective of the Joe Biden administration, to stop the enormous wave of illegal immigration.Data from the State Department’s Office of Consular Affairs indicates that as of June, 13,645 visas have been granted to Cuban applicants.

Family Reunification Visas for Cubans

A senior State Department official assured that now the priority “is to comply with the granting of 20,000 immigrant visas and resume the Cuban Family Reunification Program” (CFRP).

“We are committed to fulfilling all our obligations to promote orderly and safe emigration from Cuba,” he added.

In any case, even most of these procedures are not carried out at the Embassy of the United States in Cuba. Barely 401 visas were processed there since the resumption of consular services last May.

20 thousand visas to live in the United States

At the current rate of issuing visas to Cubans, the agreement between the governments of the United States and Cuba for the legal migration of 20,000 people each year could be fulfilled for the first time since 2017. These were practically nullified during the presidency of Donald Trump.

It should be remembered that the fiscal year in the North American country runs between October and September.

Of the immigrant visas granted to date, 4,784 are in the IR-5 category. That is, parents claimed by US citizens who are at least 21 years old.

On the other hand, 4,220 correspond to spouses and children of US citizens (IR-1 and IR-2). And 3,443 for spouses or children of permanent residents (FX category).

Visa lottery to immigrate to the United States

From the Diversity Program or Visa Lottery (DV), 524 petitions have been processed.

The increase in procedures is concentrated in the United States embassy in Guyana. With a substantial increase in the volume of appointments for interviews.

In contrast, the US embassy in Havana continues with little activity.

