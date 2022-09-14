The United States is concerned about dangerous working conditions in the Dominican sugar sector

The United States sees “significant progress” in working conditions in the sugar sector in the Dominican Republic but remains concerned about potential abuses, according to a Labor Department report released Tuesday.

Although the Dominican government and the sugar companies “have made significant progress, concerns remain about dangerous working conditions, verification of wages and hours, inadequate living conditions, the precarious legal status of workers, and other possible abuses of labor rights,” the Department of Labor said in a statement.

Since 2011 members of this department have made nine visits to the Dominican Republic.

In the March 2022 report, they claim to have spoken with more than 200 farmworkers, government and business officials, unions, and other civil society groups across the country. And in June the United States and the Dominican Republic formed a technical working group on the issue.

In the report, the United States acknowledges that the Dominican government has taken measures to improve contact with workers and increase the minimum wage, but estimates that “the scope of inspections continues to fail.”

Also, since the vast majority of farmworkers in the sugarcane sector are irregular migrants or Haitian descent, inspections can be ineffective if they constantly fear deportation, he says.

“Fear makes workers vulnerable to exploitation and forced labour,” he warns.

To remedy the problem, the United States recommends that the government better enforce labor laws and “properly” punish abuses.

Washington has also seen advances from business.

During the recent visit, he says, the workers confirmed that “in general, minors are no longer allowed to cut sugar cane.”

This is the seventh report by the US Department of Labor on “appalling” working conditions in the sugar industry in the Dominican Republic since 2013, when it published the first following a complaint of violation of the labor rules of the DR-CAFTA agreement, the free trade agreement between the United States, the Dominican Republic and Central America.

The Department of Labor is committed to “long-term cooperation” to improve the conditions of workers in the Dominican Republic, says the deputy assistant secretary for International Affairs, Thea Lee, quoted in the statement.