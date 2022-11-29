The United States is considering sending precision bombs with a range of 100 miles to Ukraine

Small Diameter Bombs (SDB) attached to an F-15 fighter (photo: US Air Force)

The Pentagon is studying a proposal from Boeing to supply to Ukraine cheap small precision pumpsmounted on abundantly available rockets, allowing kyiv to attack far from Russian lines as the West struggles to meet demand for more weapons.

The military inventories of the United States and its allies are being reduced and Ukraine faces a growing need for more sophisticated weapons as the war drags on. The system proposed by Boeingcalled Small Diameter Ground Launched Bomb (GLSDB), is one of half a dozen plans to put new munitions into production for Ukraine and the United States’ Eastern European allies, according to industry sources.

The GLSDB could be delivered as early as spring 2023, according to a document he had access to Reuters and three people familiar with the plan. Combine small diameter pump GBU-39 (SDB) with the M26 rocket engineboth common in US inventories.

Doug Bush, the US Army’s arms purchasing chief, told reporters at the Pentagon last week that the The Army was also studying the possibility of accelerating the production of 155-millimeter artillery shells. — which are currently only manufactured at state facilities — allowing defense contractors to build them.

The invasion of Ukraine has boosted demand for US-made weapons and ammunition, while Washington’s allies in Eastern Europe are “placing a lot of orders” for a range of weapons to supply Ukraine, Bush added.

“It is about getting quantity at a cheap costsaid Tom Karako, a weapons and security expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He said falling US inventories help explain the rush to get more weapons now, saying stockpiles are “getting lower relative to the levels we like to have on hand and certainly to the levels we we are going to need to deter a conflict with China”.

Karako also noted that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan made many air-dropped bombs available. They cannot easily be used with Ukrainian aircraft, but “in the current context we should look at innovative ways to convert them into a strike capability.”

Although a handful of GLSDB units have already been manufactured, there are many logistical obstacles to its formal acquisition. Boeing’s plan requires a price discovery waiver, which exempts the contractor from an in-depth review to ensure the Pentagon is getting the best possible deal. Any deal would also require at least six suppliers to expedite shipments of their parts and services to produce the weapon quickly.

A Boeing spokesman declined to comment. Pentagon spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Tim Gorman declined to comment on providing any “specific capabilities” to Ukraine, but said the United States and its allies are “identifying and considering the most appropriate systems” that would assist kyiv.

Although the United States has rejected requests from the ATACMS missile185 miles (297 km) in range, the GLSDB’s range of 94 miles (150 km) would allow Ukraine to hit valuable military targets that have been out of reach and would help him keep pressing his counterattacks by disrupting Russian rear areas.

The GLSDB is jointly manufactured by SAAB AB and Boeing Co and has been in development since 2019, long before the invasion, which Russia describes as a “special military operation.” In October, SAAB CEO Micael Johansson said of the GLSDB: “We are expecting contracts on it shortly.”

According to the document — a Boeing proposal to the US European Command (EUCOM), which oversees weapons destined for Ukraine — the main components of the GLSDB would come from current US warehouses.

The M26 rocket engine is relatively plentiful and the GBU-39s cost about $40,000 each, making the complete GLSDB cheap and its major components readily available. Although arms manufacturers are struggling with demand, these factors make it possible for weapons to be produced by early 2023, albeit at a low production rate.

The GLSDB is GPS-guided, can overcome some electronic interference, is usable in all weather conditions, and can be used against armored vehicles, according to the SAAB website. The GBU-39, which would function as the warhead for the GLSDB, has small folding wings that allow it to glide for more than 100 km when launched from an aircraft and targets targets up to 1 meter in diameter.

