The United States is vulnerable to Russian cruise missile attacks in Ukraine

The United States does not have the necessary air defense systems to deal with an attack by the cruise missiles that Russia is using in its invasion of Ukraine and is vulnerable to these threats, according to a new report from a thinktank of American political research.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) of the United States, a nonprofit organization that closely follows national defense strategies, said that US anti-missile efforts have been based “for a long time on a surprising dichotomy.” This is because the national air defense strategy has been largely relegated to long-range ballistic threats, while defense against cruise missile attacks focused on investing in regional protection focused on other areas of the world, excluding the national territory.

In this image taken from a video distributed by the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry, a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is launched from the Russian Navy frigate Admiral Gorshkov from the White Sea in northern Russia on Monday 19 July 2021.

“The near-total lack of homeland cruise missile defense and other forms of broader air defense have created a deterrent problem.”, stated the report. “This persistent dichotomy creates a vulnerability that nearby adversaries try to exploit”

In effect, this approach assumes that each regional battle will have its own unique weapons threats, but ignores changes in the strategic environment and especially the proliferation of increasingly sophisticated air threats, thus The United States should consider itself along with North America as a given zone and should “evolve” its way of thinking about its missile defense, the study detailed..

“In some way, [la estrategia estadounidense] it ignores the fact that North America is also a region,” the text summarized. “Just like in any other region, attacks on North American assets could be designed to shape the political and military calculus of US policymakers.”

To address this problem, the organization’s experts first recommended linking existing ground-based radars, surveillance aircraft, high-flying drones and missile interceptors.

“The current command and control system, while staffed by highly dedicated US and Canadian military personnel, employs 1990s technology and uses 1960s decision processes,” the CSIS authors elaborated. “There are almost no defenses built in against low-altitude cruise missile threats.”

Hypersonic cruise missiles are a type of projectile that have a propulsion system that breaks sound barriers several times. US AIR FORCE

Cruise missiles are weapons of a new generation of weapons used by the Kremlin during its incursion into Ukraine. It has been developing this type of military arsenal since 2018. Moscow has carried out tests with its famous Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, which can travel distances of about 1,000 kilometers.

Unlike ballistic missiles, cruise missiles are more difficult to detect, they can be launched from the air, on ground, aerial or sub-ocean platforms, and their flight path poses a challenge to infrared sensors. Cruise missiles travel at low altitudes and travel hundreds or even thousands of kilometers.

The Pentagon has been concerned for years about the threats posed by cruise missiles to the United States, but has made little headway. Among the main problems is “the perception that national cruise missile defense is unaffordable or impractical,” leading to “fragile and expensive solutions,” the analysis said. So it proposes to first appoint an executive agent with authority to design the acquisition of these defense systems and then begin “substantially budgeting for multi-year implementation, beginning in earnest in fiscal year 2024.”

“Cruise missiles and related aerial threats are no longer an emerging threat, they are here. Threats once considered only a problem for other regions are now coming to a nearby port”, he concluded.