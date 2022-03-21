The United States is working on the design of hypersonic weapons

Portland – Lagging behind Russia in the development of hypersonic weapons, the United States Navy is rushing to deploy the first, with installation on a warship set to begin late next year.

The United States is in a race with Russia and China to develop these weapons, which travel at speeds similar to ballistic missiles but are difficult to shoot down due to their maneuverability.

The Russian army assured that yesterday, Saturday, and this Sunday it deployed hypersonic missiles against targets in Ukraine, the first time it has used the weapon in combat. And while the Pentagon was unable to confirm those claims, the US military is scrambling to catch up.

The US weapon would launch like a ballistic missile and unleash a hypersonic glide vehicle that would be seven to eight times faster than the speed of sound before hitting its target.

In Maine, the company Bath Iron Worksa subsidiary of General Dynamics, has begun engineering and design work to install the weapon system on three Zumwalt-class destroyers.

Work would begin at a yet-to-be-designated shipyard sometime in the fiscal year beginning October 2023.the Navy said.

Hypersonic weapons are those that exceed Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, about 6,100 kilometers per hour (3,800 miles per hour). ICBMs far exceed that threshold, but they have a predictable trajectory and it is possible to intercept them.

The new weapons are maneuverable.

Existing missile defense systems, including the US Navy’s Aegis system, could barely intercept such objects because maneuverability makes their movement unpredictable and speed leaves little time to react.

Russia says it has ballistic missiles that can deploy hypersonic glide vehicles, as well as a hypersonic cruise missile.