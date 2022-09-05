The United States issues a travel alert to these regions

The US government has issued a travel alert to its citizens for the upcoming autumn stage and recommends not traveling to some countries and cities in the world, depending on various factors, such as violence, illness, etc.

At the top tier of places Americans should avoid is Vietnam, where precautions are advised by the State Department. Indonesia ranks second on the island because of the proliferation of terrorism and possible natural disasters. They should also refrain from visiting Central Sulawesi and Papua due to ongoing civil unrest.

Similarly, an article by Reportur.mx warns US citizens to be very cautious about possible visits to several Mexican states where events related to gangs and cartels take place, including Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas. In addition, the island includes: Baja California and Sonora, Quintana Roo, Baja California Sur and Mexico City.

For his part, Ken Salazar, US ambassador to Mexico, said in a statement that “violent crimes, such as homicides, kidnappings, carjackings and robberies, are widespread and common in Mexico.”

“The US government has a limited capacity to provide emergency services to US citizens in many areas of Mexico, since the travel of US government employees to certain areas is prohibited or restricted (…) Citizens are recommended of the USA that adhere to the travel restrictions of the employees of the government of the USA”, warned the official at the beginning of August according to the NotiCaribe site.

OTHER SITES PROHIBITED FOR TRAVEL FROM THE UNITED STATES

American citizens should also reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia due to the danger posed by missile and drone attacks on civilian installations, as well as to other cities such as Abha, Jizan, Najran and Khamis Mushayt, Qatif and Awamiyah with a similar dangerous situation.

In the case of Latin America, the government issues an alert on the city of Guayaquil due to civil unrest and crime and adds Cuba to the list “because of the demonstrable and sometimes debilitating injuries to members of our diplomatic community that resulted in the reduction of the embassy staff”, according to the aforementioned media.