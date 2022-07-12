The United States killed the leader of the Islamic State in Syria

The US central command reported that the US Army killed the leader of the Islamic State, Maher al-Agal, in the middle of a drone attack in Syria.

In addition, they reported that another high-ranking member of the terrorist group was injured.

Al Agal was also one of the five main leaders of the jihadist group and his death took place after a mission carried out on the outskirts of Jindairis, as indicated by CENTCOM in a statement.

Also, one of the main allies of Al Agal has been seriously injured during the attack, which has resulted in no civilian casualties. The US military has indicated that Al Agal had carried out activities to strengthen Islamic State networks outside of Iraq and Syria.

“This attack reaffirms CENTCOM’s strong commitment to the region and to the fight to end the Islamic State,” said Joel Buccino, spokesman for the unified security command.

In this sense, he has stated that “the withdrawal of this leader will reduce the organization’s ability to carry out attacks on a global scale.” “Islamic State continues to pose a grave threat to the United States and its partners in the region. CENTCOM maintains a significant presence in the area and will continue to address regional security threats,” said Buccino.

Ukraine breaks relations with Syria, what is the reason?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Wednesday the severance of diplomatic relations with Syria for having recognized two pro-Russian separatist “republics” in eastern Ukraine.

“There will no longer be relations between Ukraine and Syria”Zelensky declared in a video broadcast by Telegram, in which he affirms that “the pressure of the sanctions” against Syria, an ally of Russia, “will be even greater.”

For their part, the Syrian authorities announced on Wednesday the recognition of the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, located in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, becoming the first country apart from Russia to take this step.

Syrian Foreign Ministry sources quoted by the Syrian state news agency, Sana, indicated that the decision “it is a representation of the common will and the desire to establish relationships in all fields”, before adding that Damascus will contact the separatist authorities to “agree on frameworks for the strengthening of relations, including the establishment of diplomatic relations.”

After the start of the invasion of Ukraine, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stressed that the offensive represented a “correction of history” and stated that Moscow “not only defends itself, but also defends the world and the principles of justice and humanity”.

The Syrian authorities had previously announced their support for Russia’s decision to recognize the independence of areas in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. in the hands of separatists highlighted that the position of the West towards Moscow is “similar” to that maintained within the framework of the war in the Arab country.

Russia is one of the main international supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and its military intervention in 2015 allowed government forces to repel rebel advances and regain the initiative on the battlefield.

These separatist regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, whose independence was recognized by Moscow in February, are in the Donbas area, which is now concentrating the fighting and which since 2014 was already partially out of kyiv’s control.

Syria and Russia have been allies for decades, but their ties were strengthened during the Syrian conflict and Moscow’s military intervention from 2015 to support the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

*With information from AFP and Europa Press.