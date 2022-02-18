The United States licenses the first iOS application to control insulin levels, and that is the beginning of something big

There are several accessories and applications that allow to control the insulin levels of diabetic users, that is nothing new. What is important is that one of those accessories to regulate insulin has received FDA clearance in the United States.

It is one thing to achieve it, another thing for the government to endorse that achievement

The FDA (or the US Food and Drug Administrator) is the agency responsible for authorizing and regulating the use of health and food products in the United States, guaranteeing its quality and safety. Therefore, the fact that they have obtained the green light from this regulator is a very big step for the iPhone to fully enter the sector of these devices.

The company that has achieved this is Tandem Diabetes Care, with its t:slim insulin pump and t:connect app. If you are curious, you can use a special version of this application designed for demonstration purposes, as a simulator. The company operates in Spain, so it would not be unusual to see a similar endorsement in the future at a European level.

It's been a year since this startup launched its blood glucose sensor and Apple still hasn't bought it

This may also be a prelude to medical agencies approving the use of more advanced sensors to detect blood glucose levels, which is precisely what Apple has been investigating for a long time. There will be bureaucracy for those sensors to also receive the green light, but at least the iPhone is already qualified as a suitable glucose level manager for diabetics.

