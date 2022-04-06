The United States lowers the travel alert to the DR to level 2 due to the decrease in covid-19 and greater security

The United States lowered the travel alert for its citizens to the Dominican Republic to level 2, and is the second decrease Which is done in less than a month.

In mid-March the Department of State It went down from 4, which is the maximum alert and which had been issued last January, to level 3 and now it is lowered to 2, as it is understood that there has been a reduction in violent acts and in cases of Covid-19.

Note that there is a increased surveillance in urban areas like Santo Domingo.

Alert level 2 indicates to “Exercise increased caution in the Dominican Republic due to crime and COVID-19.”

Foreign Ministry welcomes the measure

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers that with this reduction in the travel alert, the United States shows“The degree of confidence in the current scenario in our country.”

He adds that “the good news comes hand in hand with the recent announcement by the Minister of Tourism that the United States is the number 1 country as an issuer of tourists who come to vacation in the Dominican Republic and that our tourism has reached a full level of recovery. after the pandemic. @TurismoRD”

United States issues thousands of travel alerts to its citizens, depending on different factors that occur in the destination country that threatens your security.

These are level 1, indicating that Americans should exercise caution; level 2, to increase precautionary measures; level 3 indicating high level of risk to travel, so that you reconsider and level 4 of not traveling to that country.