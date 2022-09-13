The United States makes it easier for emigrants to obtain a Green Card

One of the most relevant news in recent days, involving the United States, has to do with migrants. It turns out that the conditions will be relaxed to consider without a migrant it is an economic burden.Those rules had been reinforced during the administration of Donald Trump, as reported by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS, for its acronym in English).

Its secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, affirmed that the new system guarantees humane and fair treatment for legal immigrants and their US citizen family members.

“We will not penalize people for choosing to access health benefits and other supplemental government services available to them,” Mayorkas said.

Test of “public charge” will continue to be legislated

In effect, the “public charge” test remains in the immigration legislation of the United States. With it they identify the people who could depend on the State to survive. If that is proven, something very subjective by the way, the permanent legal residence or Green Card is denied.

During Trump’s mandate, these criteria were reinforced, in fact, the conditions were increased to include those benefiting from health programs, housing or food aid.

Everything has been changing, for the better, since the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House. The 2019 rule was revoked, it is no longer in force. The president set the so-called “final rule” that restored the aspects established for several decades.

For example, prior to 2019, most government-issued non-monetary subsidies were excluded from public charge consideration.

In that case, Medicaid came in, a program that helps people with low incomes pay their health costs.

The “final rule” will be put into practice on December 23 of this year. From then on, DHS will consider an immigrant a public charge if there is an option for him to depend on the government for his livelihood.