The United States offers jobs to immigrants and refugees in rural areas. How to access that option?

In the United States these days a new initiative related to job offers for immigrants and refugees in rural areas is being promoted.

The non-profit organization in charge of the issue is Jobs for the Future and aims to transform the workforce and educational systems.

Various associations will create a wide network of education and training providers. Thus, barriers to education, training and employment for immigrants and refugees residing in rural areas of the country will be broken down.

By the way, Maria Flynn, president of Jobs for the Future said, “Immigrants and refugees establish themselves as valuable economic contributors in rural communities.”

“They start small businesses and provide a vital source of talent in industries like manufacturing, agriculture, construction and health care,” Flynn said.

Training on the way

The associations that lead this initiative will identify, recruit and select 10 organizations that offer job training to immigrants and refugees. This will take place in rural communities throughout the country with the aim of creating a learning zone.

This exciting opportunity targets multiple community organizations as well as training and education providers. Economic development organizations and workforce development boards will also benefit.

Organizations that are selected are estimated to receive $150,000.00 USD over the two-year grant period. They will participate in various technical assistance activities led by Jobs for the Future.

It has been shown that immigrants represent a smaller proportion of inhabitants in rural areas than in urban ones. However, a Pew Charitable Trusts study revealed that since 2000 immigrants account for 37% of new net growth. The analysis refers to the population in rural counties.