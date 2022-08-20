The United States prepares a system to defend itself against possible cruise missile attacks

The war between Ukraine and Russia has made many countries show their advances related to military weapons. We have already talked about some of them in 20BITS and today it is the turn of the technology that the United States uses against cruise missiles like the ones the Russians use for their invasion of Ukraine.

The technology used to combat cruise missiles is primarily by having sensors that detect threats, projectiles to eliminate them and management systems that act as ‘brains’. The last mentioned allow to find missiles, calculate the trajectory that must be followed to intercept it and launch and guide another missile to destroy the adversary’s.





The US Army and its anti-missile systems

The North American country presided over by Joe Biden has several systems that protect ships and other forces deployed on battlefields. One of the most famous is the Patriot system, which came into use during the Gulf War (1991).

The US Navy typically equips its cruisers and destroyers at sea with the SPY-1 radar and Aegis combat system. These can take out enemy cruise missiles with the Standard Missile-6, although there are few assets and high demand.

In general, the US Army reserves its shields for possible operations abroad and not so much to protect the country. According to some experts, Los Angeles, New York and other cities are vulnerable due to the absence of these systems and Washington (the capital) is the only US municipality that has this type of anti-missile protection.





The United States intends to end this vulnerability and invest some 50 million euros to change the situation. General Glen D. VanHerck, head of the US Space Defense Command (NORAD) says they have a plan to defend against cruise missiles: “A big part of this is prioritizing defense around targets that an adversary would most likely attack. with cruise missiles.

“Cruise missiles can be launched from submarines in the Atlantic or the Pacific, from ships stationed in the port or from the mainland,” he stresses. “Also from the air. So we need to be able to have a 360-degree awareness of dominance.”





The Concept Plan (CONPLAN) 3310

The known data of the CONPLAN that has been developed by the US Defense are “inspired” by the ‘Iron Dome’ plan that protects Israel and it was designed by the Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems with the financial help of the North American country.

The new US anti-missile plan is inspired by the Israeli Iron Dome. IDF Spokesperson’s Unit

The Iron Dome is an air defense missile system that is never used to attack. The method has three components (those mentioned above): a radar, a command and control system and an interceptor to destroy the missile.

According to calculations, the Iron Dome has about 90% effective at stopping short-range projectiles. CONPLAN is quite similar, and it is believed that they could use satellite thermal imaging, seismic motion and sound sensors to achieve similar results.

