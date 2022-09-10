The United States promotes the use of Green Cards, based on work, before September 30

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) recognized an important fact in recent days.

It turns out that the annual limit for immigrant visas, based on employment, in 2022 is about double what is usual. The main cause of this result is the consular closure in most countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

USCIS currently guarantees that the country’s inhabitants use the largest number of work-based visas available in fiscal year 2022. By the way, it will end on September 30.

Official data issued by USCIS reflects that the annual limit for the use of immigrant visas, based on employment, was 262,288. That figure was registered during the still current fiscal year and meant almost double the typical annual total.

The Department of State (DOS) and USCIS have so far used 195,507 work-based immigrant visas.

Issuance of employment-based visas exceeded the pre-pandemic average

This has happened during the current fiscal year. For example, DOS issued 19,779 employment-based immigrant visas, and USCIS used 175,728 through adjustment of status. These figures were more than 52% higher than the average recorded before Covid-19.

Something negatively relevant is that 66,781 immigrant visas remained unused at the end of fiscal year 2021. That is precisely what USCIS intends to prevent from happening at the end of this month.

DOS determined that the annual employment-based limit for fiscal year 2022 is 281,507. Unused family-based immigrant visa numbers from fiscal year 2021 were assigned to employment-based visas. They are still available from the current fiscal year.

As of July 31, the two agencies combined to use 210,593 employment-based immigrant visas.