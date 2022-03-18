The United States raised its benchmark interest rates for the first time since 2018

The Federal Reserve (Fed) raised interest rates for the first time on Wednesday since the economy collapsed during the pandemic, a first step to control the highest inflation in the United States. in 40 years. He also announced that there will be another 6 uploads during 2022.

This Wednesday’s increase was 0.25 percentage points and with this measure the official interest rate of the world’s largest economy, which was almost at the zero level, now stands atn a range between 0.25% and 0.5 %.

The hike came as the Fed is under tremendous pressure to cool the economy and curb the surging price index it hit last month. 7.9% annualizedbut without moving too aggressively so as not to trigger a recession.

Fed leaders also acknowledged that inflation will remain high through the end of the year, reaching 4.3 percent. The new estimates for six new hikes are more than double the number expected when authorities last released the projections in December.

“Firmness”

“With an appropriate firmness in the monetary policy stance, the committee expects inflation to return to its 2 percent target and the labor market to remain strong,” the Fed said in a statement after the committee met. meet for two days.

The last time the Federal Reserve raised the so-called fed funds rate was in December 2018. Rising interest rates have a chilling effect on the economy, raising the costs of a wide range of loans, from mortgages even car loans, as well as the investments that companies make to renew or grow.

The Fed had been carefully planning a rate hike, which was almost at level 0 due to the pandemic, because this movement affects not only millions of Americans who have loans but the entire world due to the flow of capital that can be unleashed in search of markets. more appetizing.

In fact, emerging countries like Argentina will be affected because many investments will abandon the risk of those markets to seek a safer haven in US bonds that will now yield more.

The Fed had already anticipated weeks ago that a rise was coming. But the agency’s careful plans were upended in just a few weeks with the war in Ukraine, sanctions on Russian energy and new lockdowns on China’s manufacturing centers due to a new wave of Covid, which threatens to push inflation. from the US even more than expected.

Action was urgently needed, analysts estimated.

The situation in Ukraine “could create additional upward pressure on inflation and weigh on economic activity,” the Fed said in a statement.

The 0.25 increase was modest since many anticipated that it could reach 0.5 points to show more strength.

War

Fed officials were also expected to announce more hike plans for 2022, and they did. However, any forecast of future interest rate hikes is risky in an increasingly volatile world.

Now they also depend on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, the covid surges in China and elsewhere, as well as the economic recovery of the United States in the coming months.

For much of last year, Fed officials said inflation would be temporary, a product of the post-pandemic recovery, and confined to sectors hardest hit by Covid. But over time, as higher costs spread to rent, food and utilities, it was found that this message was not consistent with everyday life.

“We’ve had this expectation, as you all know, for over a year, and it hasn’t really come true, so we’re humbled,” Powell told lawmakers two weeks ago.

Republicans have long criticized the Fed for being too slow to withdraw economic stimulus and raise interest rates, especially as inflation has reached new highs.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs predicted that the economic fallout from Russia’s war will slow economic growth and increase the risk of the United States slipping into recession. Gas prices have risen to record highswith fears that Russia’s invasion will continue to pressure global energy markets and push prices higher.

Powell has left the door open for the Fed to move more aggressively if inflation doesn’t fall as interest rates rise, supply chains heal and last year’s aid from Congress fades.