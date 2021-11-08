The United States reopens to tourism

The restrictions on entry to the United States for international travelers are dropped. As announced last month by the White House, from 8 November the borders will reopen, closed since 2020 due to the Covid emergency, for those arriving from Europe, China, India, Brazil and South Africa, both for tourism and for study or of work. However, you must be fully vaccinated with one of the sera approved by the World Health Organization and exhibit a negative test carried out within 72 hours of departure, as indicated by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, the decree signed by President Joe Biden provides for some exemptions: for minors under 18, for people with medical problems or from countries where vaccines are not widely available. All will still be required to prove a negative swab. The application of the new procedures will be up to the airlines, with penalties of up to 35 thousand dollars in case of violations.

Here are in detail the things to know to go to the United States:

1. Vaccinated (Fully Vaccinated) and permitted vaccines

a) Passengers who have completed vaccination are allowed to enter the United States. By “fully vaccinated” we mean both those vaccinated with vaccines approved by the FDA (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson) and those vaccinated with vaccines included in the Emergency Use Listing (Eul) of the World Health Organization and which include AstraZeneca.

b) Those who have received a mixed vaccination are also considered “fully vaccinated” provided that it has been carried out with vaccines recognized by the FDA or included in the Eul: “any combination of two doses of an FDA approved / authorized or WHO emergency use listed COVID -19 two-dose series “.

c) It is considered “fully vaccinated” who has received at least 14 days before arrival in the USA the second dose of vaccination or the single dose in the case of vaccines that require a single injection (Johnson and Johnson).

NB) For those who have recently contracted Covid-19 and who in Italy are holders of a “green pass” issued with the administration of a single dose of vaccine, the possibility of traveling to the United States is subject to the presentation of a result positive in the Covid-19 viral test carried out no more than 90 days before the departure of the flight together with a letter from an authorized healthcare professional or public health officer certifying that the person concerned is fit to travel. Click here for more info

2. Evidence for vaccination

a) The Vaccination Certificate (also accepted in digital format) must be presented to the airline upon boarding.

b) The airline must verify both the correspondence between the traveler’s data and those reported in the vaccination certificate, and that the certificate has been issued by an institution or body officially entitled to issue

3. Pre-departure and arrival Covid test

For vaccinated travelers, it remains the obligation to show the negative result of a Covid-test (molecular or antigen test) carried out on boarding within three days before departure for the United States. It is also recommended to carry out a further test (molecular or antigenic) between the third and fifth day of arrival in the country. For travelers who have contracted the virus, in the event that they can prove that they have contracted Covid-19 in the 90 days prior to entering the country, by showing the positive result of a Covid-19 swab, they are exempt from the test by carry out after arrival. For more information on the Covid test: Requirement for Proof of Negative Covid-19 Test or Documentation of Recovery from Covid-19 | Cdc and Non-US citizen, Non-US immigrants: Air Travel to the United States | CDC

4. Requirements for minors

a) Children under 18 are excluded from the vaccination obligation

b) minors between the ages of 2 and 17 must still carry out a Covid test before leaving for the United States. Particularly:

if the unvaccinated minor is traveling with a fully vaccinated adult, he or she will have to undergo the test three days before departure.If the unvaccinated minor is traveling alone or with unvaccinated adults the test must be carried out one day before departure.

5. Exceptions to the vaccination obligation

The exceptions to the vaccination obligation for those arriving from abroad are very limited. They include:

a) children under the age of 18;

b) travelers who are participating in Covid 19 clinical trials;

c) travelers for medical reasons or contraindications cannot be vaccinated;

d) those who need to travel for emergency or humanitarian reasons (proven by a letter from the United States government stating the urgent need to travel);

e) those traveling on non-tourist visas from countries with vaccination rates below 10% (the CDC will have to publish the list of such countries).

Foreign travelers who fall within the aforementioned exceptions will in any case be required to submit a Covid test with negative result carried out one day before departure and to carry out a second test between the third and fifth day of entry into the country. A week of self-isolation is also recommended for them. In the event that they do not undergo the swab between the third and fifth day of arrival in the USA, a 10-day isolation is recommended.

Beneficiaries of the above exceptions who intend to stay in the country for more than 60 days will be required to have the vaccination in the United States. The cases of those who cannot be vaccinated due to medical contraindications are reserved.

6. Exceptions to the limitations provided

Under the Proclamation, the restrictions do not apply to holders of the following visa categories:

a) A-1, A-2, A-3 (diplomats and government officials)

b) G-1-G2-G3-G4 (diplomats, officials of International Organizations)

c) NATO 1-2-3-4-6 (military or civilian personnel who travel to the USA in compliance with the agreements envisaged in the NATO context)

d) C1- C-2-C3 (visas for transit travelers)

d) crew members of ships and aircraft

e) to those traveling to go to the United Nations Headquarters in New York (in this case a letter of invitation from the United Nations is required stating the reasons for the trip.

7. Contact Tracking

The CDC is working on a contact traceability order. The order will require all airlines flying to the United States to have – and therefore ready to hand over to the CDC – passenger contact information that allows these authorities to track inbound travelers who may be potentially infected or who we have had contact with infected people.

8. Suspension of the Nie procedure

With the new provisions, starting from November 8, 2021, the procedure that requires the Nie (National Interest Exception) as a prerequisite for obtaining a visa or traveling with the ESA is therefore suspended.

In compliance with the new provisions and requirements in terms of vaccination and Covid testing, we return to pre-covid procedures, with the possibility of traveling either with an Esta, with a valid visa, or by requesting a visa at the US Consulates.

For more details on health requirements see this page

It reserves the right to provide more details as soon as the competent US authorities provide more information

It is advisable to always check the boarding conditions with the chosen airline.

For Puerto Rico the same provisions apply as for entry into the United States. In addition, incoming travelers are required to complete a self-declaration online and submit the negative result of a COVID-19 molecular test. In the absence of the aforementioned test, travelers, at their own expense, must observe a quarantine of 14 days or the total duration of the stay, whichever is less. From May 10, 2021, a curfew has been in effect from midnight to 5:00 in the morning.

Destination Puerto Rico: a paradise for eco-tourists, LGBTQ + communities and vaccinated people FULVIO CERUTTI October 28, 2021





Follow LaStampa Viaggi on Facebook (click here)

Don’t miss the free weekly newsletter, if you want to subscribe click here