The United States requests the extradition of “Moica Santos”, an MS-13 leader arrested in Guatemala

The Division Against the Development of Gangs (Dipanda), attached to the Specialized Criminal Investigation Division (Deic) of the National Civil Police (PNC), notified on July 29 the extradition request of the Salvadoran gang leader for “conspiracy to conduct or participate in the conduct of the affairs of an organized crime corporation or racketeering conspiracy,” under the laws of that nation.

The Salvadoran gang member Moises Humberto Rivera Luna, alias “Moica Santos”, He completed his 53 years in the Pavoncito prison, Fraijanes, Guatemala, on July 27. A day later, the United States requested his extradition.

Rivera Luna, originally from Soyapango, El Salvador, was arrested in Guatemala on April 19 in a village in Mixco, Guatemala, and since then he has been in preventive detention for possession of firearms and drugs.

This gangster, who belongs to a clique of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), He appears in the official records with the aliases “Santos de Normandie”, “Viejo de Santos”, “Santos”, “Moi”, “Zarigüeya” and “Moica Santos”, the latter with which he is most identified.

Rivera Luna, according to data from the Transnational Anti-Gang Center (Cat) and the Deic, He is the founder and maximum leader of the Normandie Locos Salvatruchas clique of MS-13 in El Salvador, which emerged in the United States in the 1990s and is also a member of that organization’s National Historic Ranfla.

Within that ranfla he worked as a palabrero or program runner. He was deported from the United States in 1990, but before that he had a record for a carjacking on April 27, an armed robbery on May 29 and drug sales on October 31, all in 1990.

In El Salvador was prosecuted for possession and trafficking of cocaine in April 1999, illegal carrying of weapons and illicit possession of drugs in August of that same year.

In that 1999 Rivera Luna was arrested and sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder. In September 2021 He served his sentence and was released.

Without arrest warrants in force in El Salvador, he migrated to Guatemala since March when President Nayib Bukele declared States of Exception to counteract the violence generated by the gangs in that nation.

To the date “Moica Santos” is one of the 63 Salvadoran gang members arrested in Guatemala. Of these, 47 have been expelled and he is the first requested in extradition by the United States.

Rivera Luna is currently in preventive detention in the Pavoncito detention center, in Fraijanes, Guatemala, accused of illegal possession of weapons, drugs and ammunition.

He was arrested on April 19 in a house in the village of Lo de Coy, Mixco, Guatemala, during anti-gang operations led by the Public Ministry together with the Dipanda of the PNC. Also arrested that day were Salvadorans Carlos Adonay Romero Rosales, 19, alias Boyca, hitman for the MS-13 Sob Say clique, and Dora Alicia Sandoval García, 19, alias La Seca, who is also a member of the Norman clique. Crazy Salvatrucha of MS-13.