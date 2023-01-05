News

The United States restricts the entry of Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians: how is Biden’s new plan to tackle the crisis on the border

Sharool, a four-year-old migrant from Venezuela, cries after learning that the Texas National Guard and state police blocked the crossing area from Ciudad Juárez (Chihuahua, Mexico) to El Paso (Texas, United States) on December 20. of 2022. His mother Yaneisi said that she arrived there with her three children from Venezuela and that it took them three months.

Since October, the US has accepted up to 24,000 Venezuelans who want to migrate legally and have a sponsor in the country, and expels those who arrive irregularly at the border to Mexico.

The United States will allow the entry of up to 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela every month, but will tighten restrictions on those who try to cross the border with Mexico without the necessary documentation.

The new procedure is “orderly, safe and humane” and will “substantially reduce” the number of people trying to enter U.S. territory illegally, the president said Thursday. Joe Biden when presenting the plan with which he intends to tackle the migration crisis on the southern border.​​​

“These measures will expand and accelerate the legal channels for orderly migration and will have new consequences for those who do not use those legal channels,” the White House had indicated in a statement published moments before the president’s intervention.

The quota of migrants will be limited to those who have a sponsor financier who is already in the US (individuals or representatives of organizations) and have passed a background investigation, pass a security investigation and prove that they are vaccinated against covid-19 and meet other health requirements, which will allow them to will allow you to live and work in the countryis for two years.

