The United States returns more than 3,000 migrants to Cuba

A local press release reports that in 2022, the United States has returned more than 3,000 migrants to Cuba.

Since this country is the final destination of Cubans, obviously the largest number of returned citizens corresponds to the United States.

According to information from Latin Pressthe Coast Guard of that country carried out 64 maritime operations to repatriate 3,227 people who made the crossing by sea.

In total, 5,058 people have been repatriated to the island from destinations such as Mexico, the United States, the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands.

From Mexico, there are already more than 30 flights after the arrival this Thursday of a group of 74 irregular Cuban migrants, in compliance with bilateral migration agreements.

According to the aforementioned state media, an interviewed migrant assured that “since 2014 his family presented the documents for family reunification on US soil, but they never received a response and they feel disconsolate.”

In this way, they have redirected the responsibility of Cuban emigration towards the United States government and its policy towards Cuba.

“Washington’s consular services in Havana were suspended during the Donald Trump administration (2017-2021) with political pretexts, and although their reestablishment was one of the campaign promises of Democrat Joe Biden, this has happened slowly and biased,” holds the item.

However, the numbers of Cubans who have arrived in the United States since October 2021 far exceed that of the files pending processing by the Embassy of that country in Cuba.

The Customs and Border Protection Service (CBP) registers the entry, through the southern border, of 175 thousand 674 Cubans in 10 months (+ 20 thousand, only in July). This represents about 1.6% of the Cuban population according to figures from the state-run ONEI.